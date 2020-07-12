/
north beacon hill
548 Apartments for rent in North Beacon Hill, Seattle, WA
34 Units Available
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,630
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1020 sqft
Our Leasing Office is open! We are operating and offering tours by appointment only. We ask that tours be limited to only 2 people and do require everyone to wear masks.
2 Units Available
Beacon View
1701 12th Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,635
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are the answer to all your downtown needs! Beacon View Apartments is minutes away from everywhere you need to be. We're only 3 miles away from downtown Seattle. Grocery stores are blocks away and the bus lines run right past our front gates.
2 Units Available
Holgate12
1814 12th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,325
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Holgate12 in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1747 S Hanford St 7
1747 South Hanford Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
Unit 7 Available 08/01/20 North Beacon Hill 1bdrm 1st floor Unit - Property Id: 281436 Available 08/01/20. North Beacon Hill. On Beacon Ave. Nice one bedroom 1st floor unit with full bath. Street parking, very convenient to bus line.
1 Unit Available
2358 S Angeline St
2358 South Angeline Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2060 sqft
Spacious 5BR/2.5BA Beacon Hill Home - Spacious 5BR/2.5BA, 2,060 sf home situated on a private 5,037 square foot lot. This home features 2 kitchens, potential mother-in-law quarters, and a brick fireplace.
1 Unit Available
1929 S Waite St
1929 South Waite Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1830 sqft
3br - For Rent on North Beacon Hill 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath with basement (N.
1 Unit Available
3021 17th Ave S
3021 17th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$4,995
3920 sqft
N Beacon Hill Craftsman! 3-min walk to Light Rail. 8BR/3.5 bth, fp, & h/w flrs. Gourmet kitch w/ island, quartz countertops, & all new ss apps. Lower level has sep entr, wet bar, & fridge. 2 sets of WD.
1 Unit Available
1311 12th Ave S #D201
1311 12th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1016 sqft
Ready Now! Fantastic Community and Location! W/S/G included! - Fantastic Location! Only 10 minutes to Downtown, 5 min to I-90, I-5, & light rail! This huge 2 bed, 2 bath condo features Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Ceramic Tile
Results within 1 mile of North Beacon Hill
9 Units Available
Monticello Apartment Homes
415 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,226
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the historic First Hill neighborhood, you'll find several buses nearby to whisk you into the downtown business district and towards the legendary sporting stadiums.
3 Units Available
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,557
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,131
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful modern apartments in Seattle's Capitol Hill. Glass-tile backsplash and new cabinetry in kitchen. Each unit has a balcony. Amenities include a garden veranda, rooftop deck and fire pit. Bars and shops are just minutes away.
39 Units Available
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,620
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,831
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,127
1589 sqft
The finest in urban living, apartments here come fully furnished with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Enjoy concierge service in a pet-friendly community, as well as gym and media room. Close to King Street Station.
26 Units Available
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,716
686 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1150 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
22 Units Available
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1123 sqft
Saxton Apartments brings a modern living to Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Our collection of apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, gorgeous finishes and abundant storage space.
13 Units Available
Rianna
810 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,497
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,471
852 sqft
Great location in the Capitol Hill Neighborhood, close to Seattle University. Units offer residents bathtub, dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Luxurious community amenities include business center, courtyard and package receiving.
14 Units Available
Angeline
4801 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,640
671 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,240
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1098 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Angeline in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
23 Units Available
HANA
101 6th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,225
355 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
866 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at HANA in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Raleigh Ridge
411 10th Avenue, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1072 sqft
Want to live in a beautiful and convenient space? At Raleigh Ridge, we aim to make everything comfortable and convenient.
13 Units Available
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1036 sqft
Legacy at Pratt Park is conveniently located in the heart of the Central District, a neighborhood dotted with boutique shops, quaint coffee spots, and local parks! Situated just off Downtown Seattle, we are minutes to an array of shopping, dining,
12 Units Available
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.
15 Units Available
Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,581
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
985 sqft
Nestled on the border of the Atlantic and Squire Park neighborhoods stands Seattle's new standard of apartment living. It is away from the hustle and bustle, yet close to culture, action and excitement.
21 Units Available
Zig Apartments
550 Broadway, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,458
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,976
984 sqft
Apartments feature plank flooring, steel appliances, and private balconies or patios. Fitness studio, lobby lounge, pet wash and roof top dog run on-site. Located in a walkable area, near to the I-5.
8 Units Available
Greenhouse
3701 S Hudson St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
842 sqft
Convenient location within walking distance of popular bars, coffee shops and the Columbia Branch Library. Ample storage is available in the apartments' walk-in closets. Work out in the 24-hour gym.
7 Units Available
Uwajimaya Village
521 S Weller St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,547
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,846
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,451
1032 sqft
Located in the International District, right above Uwajimaya Market. Close to Pioneer Square, Pike Place Market, King Street Train Station, Sound Transit, I-90 Express, CenturyLink Field, and Chinatown. Amenities include oversized bay windows, downtown views, in-unit laundry, zen garden, bike room.
7 Units Available
Clearwater and Star Apartments
167 11th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,265
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
857 sqft
Located just minutes from Seattle University and Seattle Central Community College. Residents enjoy units with washer/dryer, large living space and bathtubs. Community offers amazing views, gated entry and manicured landscaping.
