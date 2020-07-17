All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM

1068 East Thomas St

1068 East Thomas Street · (206) 324-1034
Location

1068 East Thomas Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bike storage
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
The Sherbrook Apartments is a charming 1906 classic stucco apartment building that combines old world charm and the funky flare of Capitol Hill. The Sherbook offers 13 apartments, most with original fir floors, chunky classic trim, arched doorways, five panel doors, original claw foot bath tubs, classic light fixutres, glass french doors, and bay view windows. Apartments also include updates and remodeling, giving this 1906 building a polished version of old world charm. The Sherbrook has a laundry facility on-site, as well as a bike room, and common area decks on the second and third floors. This is a no pet, no smoking building. Updated, but retains tons of old world charm. Spacious, lots of windows. Shared laundry on-site. Great location! No smoking, no pets. Fir floors! Clawfoot tub!

Terms: 1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1068 East Thomas St have any available units?
1068 East Thomas St has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1068 East Thomas St have?
Some of 1068 East Thomas St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1068 East Thomas St currently offering any rent specials?
1068 East Thomas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1068 East Thomas St pet-friendly?
No, 1068 East Thomas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1068 East Thomas St offer parking?
No, 1068 East Thomas St does not offer parking.
Does 1068 East Thomas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1068 East Thomas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1068 East Thomas St have a pool?
No, 1068 East Thomas St does not have a pool.
Does 1068 East Thomas St have accessible units?
No, 1068 East Thomas St does not have accessible units.
Does 1068 East Thomas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1068 East Thomas St does not have units with dishwashers.
