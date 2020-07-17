1068 East Thomas St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage internet access

The Sherbrook Apartments is a charming 1906 classic stucco apartment building that combines old world charm and the funky flare of Capitol Hill. The Sherbook offers 13 apartments, most with original fir floors, chunky classic trim, arched doorways, five panel doors, original claw foot bath tubs, classic light fixutres, glass french doors, and bay view windows. Apartments also include updates and remodeling, giving this 1906 building a polished version of old world charm. The Sherbrook has a laundry facility on-site, as well as a bike room, and common area decks on the second and third floors. This is a no pet, no smoking building. Updated, but retains tons of old world charm. Spacious, lots of windows. Shared laundry on-site. Great location! No smoking, no pets. Fir floors! Clawfoot tub!



Terms: 1 Year Lease