1707 VOLVO Parkway
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1707 VOLVO Parkway
1707 Volvo Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Location
1707 Volvo Parkway, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Greenbrier East
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT TOWN-HOME END UNIT, GREENBRIER CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING,RESTAURANTS, GOLF, COME TAKE A GOOD LOOK THIS ONE WANT LAST LONG.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1707 VOLVO Parkway have any available units?
1707 VOLVO Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chesapeake, VA
.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chesapeake Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1707 VOLVO Parkway have?
Some of 1707 VOLVO Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1707 VOLVO Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1707 VOLVO Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 VOLVO Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1707 VOLVO Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chesapeake
.
Does 1707 VOLVO Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1707 VOLVO Parkway does offer parking.
Does 1707 VOLVO Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 VOLVO Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 VOLVO Parkway have a pool?
No, 1707 VOLVO Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1707 VOLVO Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1707 VOLVO Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 VOLVO Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 VOLVO Parkway has units with dishwashers.
