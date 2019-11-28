All apartments in Chesapeake
Find more places like 1707 VOLVO Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chesapeake, VA
/
1707 VOLVO Parkway
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1707 VOLVO Parkway

1707 Volvo Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chesapeake
See all
Greenbrier East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1707 Volvo Parkway, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Greenbrier East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT TOWN-HOME END UNIT, GREENBRIER CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING,RESTAURANTS, GOLF, COME TAKE A GOOD LOOK THIS ONE WANT LAST LONG.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 VOLVO Parkway have any available units?
1707 VOLVO Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chesapeake, VA.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 VOLVO Parkway have?
Some of 1707 VOLVO Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 VOLVO Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1707 VOLVO Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 VOLVO Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1707 VOLVO Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesapeake.
Does 1707 VOLVO Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1707 VOLVO Parkway does offer parking.
Does 1707 VOLVO Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 VOLVO Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 VOLVO Parkway have a pool?
No, 1707 VOLVO Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1707 VOLVO Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1707 VOLVO Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 VOLVO Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 VOLVO Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr
Chesapeake, VA 23320
The Birches
1700 Birch Trail Cir
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch
Chesapeake, VA 23323
Kingsbridge
13A Johnstown Crescent
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Holly Point Apartments
2540 Holly Point Blvd
Chesapeake, VA 23325
Aura at Towne Place
745 Eden Way N
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Thrive Apartment Homes
1020 Thrive Place
Chesapeake, VA 23323
Hideaway at Greenbrier
150 Coveside Ln
Chesapeake, VA 23320

Similar Pages

Chesapeake 1 BedroomsChesapeake 2 Bedrooms
Chesapeake Apartments with ParkingChesapeake Dog Friendly Apartments
Chesapeake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great BridgeGreenbrier EastIndian River
Deep Creek NorthGreenbrier West
Western Branch NorthCulpepper Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University