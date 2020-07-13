Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area internet cafe dog park gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse dog grooming area internet access

Pillars at Great Bridge is an apartment home community located in the heart of Chesapeake, VA. We are mere minutes from Town Place at Greenbrier, businesses, hospitals, the Naval base, shopping, and restaurants galore. You'll also be within an hour of Virginia Beach and the beaches of North Carolina. At Pillars at Great Bridge you can enjoy urban excitement with suburban convenience.



Pillars at Great Bridge apartments offer great features and luxury living. Our beautifully appointed homes are designed with contemporary interiors, inviting outdoor spaces and environmentally-responsible building materials. Our amenity package includes a resort-style pool, bark park, car care center, cyber cafe, and more. Call today to reserve your new home or set up a tour at Pillars at Great Bridge!