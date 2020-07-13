All apartments in Chesapeake
Pillars At Great Bridge
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:49 PM

Pillars At Great Bridge

Open Now until 6pm
124 Fairwind Dr · (757) 269-9315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Fairwind Dr, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Great Bridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1213 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,303

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4304 · Avail. now

$1,516

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Unit 1110 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,632

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1223 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pillars At Great Bridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
dog grooming area
internet access
Pillars at Great Bridge is an apartment home community located in the heart of Chesapeake, VA. We are mere minutes from Town Place at Greenbrier, businesses, hospitals, the Naval base, shopping, and restaurants galore. You'll also be within an hour of Virginia Beach and the beaches of North Carolina. At Pillars at Great Bridge you can enjoy urban excitement with suburban convenience.

Pillars at Great Bridge apartments offer great features and luxury living. Our beautifully appointed homes are designed with contemporary interiors, inviting outdoor spaces and environmentally-responsible building materials. Our amenity package includes a resort-style pool, bark park, car care center, cyber cafe, and more. Call today to reserve your new home or set up a tour at Pillars at Great Bridge!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Starts at $150
Move-in Fees: $199 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, so please contact us for details.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pillars At Great Bridge have any available units?
Pillars At Great Bridge has 3 units available starting at $1,303 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does Pillars At Great Bridge have?
Some of Pillars At Great Bridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pillars At Great Bridge currently offering any rent specials?
Pillars At Great Bridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pillars At Great Bridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Pillars At Great Bridge is pet friendly.
Does Pillars At Great Bridge offer parking?
Yes, Pillars At Great Bridge offers parking.
Does Pillars At Great Bridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pillars At Great Bridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pillars At Great Bridge have a pool?
Yes, Pillars At Great Bridge has a pool.
Does Pillars At Great Bridge have accessible units?
No, Pillars At Great Bridge does not have accessible units.
Does Pillars At Great Bridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pillars At Great Bridge has units with dishwashers.
