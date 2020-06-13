187 Apartments for rent in Beltsville, MD📍
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 23
1 of 20
1 of 32
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 36
1 of 12
1 of 24
1 of 34
1 of 34
1 of 43
1 of 26
1 of 28
1 of 25
1 of 18
1 of 30
1 of 26
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 14
Beltsville’s unique history begins in 1649, when a land grant was entrusted to settlers. The community prospered with roads and homes, survived the Revolutionary War and eventually developed into a large farming community. With historic homes and original railroad sites, today Beltsville has a lot of small town charm, despite its growing population.
Having trouble with Craigslist Beltsville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Anyone considering a move to Beltsville is encouraged to begin looking for a home and a job right away. Housing is going to cost you a pretty penny. Beltsville is known as one of most expensive places to buy a home in the nation. Apartment owners are often looking for a clean credit check and a proof of income, so sitting on the curb mooching money from passersby won’t work. (If you are a former jailbird, good luck. A lot of landlords also do a criminal background check. You’ve been warned.)
Located in cow land, otherwise known as an agricultural area, the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center dominates 14,000 acres of land surrounding Beltsville. These laboratories and centers are always looking for new employees interested in agriculture, science, technology, math and management. Even a farmer wannabe might occasionally find a place to work here. Of course, there are other jobs available, as the city boasts retail establishments and the Duron paint factory.
Beltsville’s diverse community features picturesque historic sites, like local monuments and cemeteries. Families considering a move here will appreciate the many opportunities to teach children American history, as many buildings are devoted to African American heritage, the Revolutionary War and the rich history of the American railways. Although the city is large, with a vast and diverse community, people are known far and wide to be welcoming and friendly. Considering what they paid for their home, it’s amazing that people aren’t grumpier, but Beltsville’s residents remain perky and neighborly, always seeming to have a smile and a wave for passersby.
Calverton: This upscale neighborhood features Beltsville Academy, a local school that prides itself on exceeding proficiency standards. This area is known for its beautiful suburban homes, many of which are modern builds. $$$$$
Powder Mill Estates: Apartments are available in this neighborhood, but most of the homes are single-family modern builds. The area is flush in brick facades, stone walk-ups and manicured lawns. $$$$
Mid-Beltsville (the area around Plum Orchard Drive): This attractive neighborhood features nearby amenities like restaurants, bars and retail establishments. Living here is less expensive than other Beltsville neighborhoods and there are more apartments available. $$$
Commuters will appreciate that Beltsville is centrally located to the Greenbelt Metro Train station, which features stops in Baltimore, Camden, Washington D.C. and more. Just 25 minutes from the Baltimore-Washington International Airport, getting anywhere is simple and easy. With most retail establishments lining the same road, Beltsville is easy to navigate by car or bus, but expect some traffic along Route 1, where the majority of local businesses are found.
Overall, Beltsville is as American as apple pie. The city is kind to its residents, and in turn, most residents are neighborly. There’s ample opportunity for fun and learning, with chances to spot local wildlife at the Patuxent Wildlife Refuge, enjoy the views and trails around Cash Lake, and indulge in food and drink at local eateries.