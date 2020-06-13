Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

187 Apartments for rent in Beltsville, MD

Verified

Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1180 sqft
Convenient access to University of Maryland and the Beltway. Tenants can enjoy recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Luxurious community has on-site laundry, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
Stevens Walk
10407 46th Ave, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1150 sqft
Cozy apartments feature plush carpeting and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and business center. Near Little Paint Branch Park. Minutes from the Metro rail and I-95.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4407 Romlon St Apt 304
4407 Romlon Street, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,135
653 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcome home to this cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo located in Beltsville! This home features carpeting throughout and plenty of windows overlooking beautiful views of the surrounding area.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4612 Olympia Ave
4612 Olympia Avenue, Beltsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PCkoBPVT852 Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Spacious 2 Bed 1 Bath Basement Apartment With Private Entrance.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11322 CHERRY HILL RD
11322 Cherry Hill Road, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready to go! 1st Floor, Fully Renovated and bright condo located in a prime location! Wood floors, new appliances, new bathroom! All utilities included! Just pay the rent and Live! Nearby hospital, shopping, major highways, near college park.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
10401 46TH AVE
10401 46th Avenue, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
LOCATION ! LOCATION ! Beautiful Bright & Sunny Garden Style Apts near 495 and College Park Md. Convenient to shops and restaurants.

Last updated March 9
1 Unit Available
3546 CHERRY HILL COURT
3546 Cherry Hill Court, Beltsville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1280 sqft
Three level townhouse with 4 bedrooms, two and a half bath, fenced yard, deck, new carpet, ceramic floors in the kitchen, new cooking range, dishwasher, assigned parking. Hurry this beauty won't last. Please call showing contact for showing.
Results within 1 mile of Beltsville
Last updated June 13
27 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,589
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13
16 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,462
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13
17 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,752
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,459
1313 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Last updated June 13
40 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13
North College Park
22 Units Available
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,549
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1198 sqft
Enjoy living in a brand-new community in College Park. High-end finishes inside, while amenities include a resort-style pool, a pet spa and a zen garden. Adjacent to University of Maryland College Park.

Last updated June 13
North College Park
1 Unit Available
4810 Delaware St
4810 Delaware Street, College Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2100 sqft
Just Remodeled! Lovely and Spacious! Quiet Neighborhood- Near UMD! - This 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has just been completely renovated! Everything is new from floor to ceiling! ALL of the bedrooms are large, 2 living rooms, 2 full bathrooms and

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7220 SILVER THORN WAY
7220 Silver Thorn Way, South Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1620 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR 3.5 BA town house, located close to the MARC train and major highway 295/95/495. Available to move in by 08/01/2020. Bring in your applications. This will not last. Please wear a mask before entering home.

Last updated June 13
North College Park
1 Unit Available
5028 NANTUCKET ROAD
5028 Nantucket Road, College Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1900 sqft
Spacious two level home available after July 1st. Large, table-space kitchen. Master bedroom has attached bath. Wood floors and stacked laundry on upper level.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3138 FAIRLAND ROAD
3138 Fairland Road, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,900
924 sqft
One of a kind recently built home available for rent.

Last updated June 13
College Park Woods
1 Unit Available
9332 LIMESTONE PLACE
9332 Limestone Place, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1337 sqft
AVAILABLE 5/1/20. Single Family home dvided into 2 units. This is the main level of the home and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Lovely wood floors.

Last updated June 13
College Park Woods
1 Unit Available
9223 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE
9223 Saint Andrews Place, College Park, MD
7 Bedrooms
$3,900
1534 sqft
Best community in College Park City, Close to UMD, 7 bedrooms, 3 Full bathes room , Two kitchens, Near shopping centers and highways.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2718 HUNTERS GATE TER
2718 Hunters Gate Terrace, Calverton, MD
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Lovely End unit townhome with finished walkout Basement. New flooring, freshly painted, large rooms, Kitchens open to family room with fireplace. Large oversize deck.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303
11404 Cherry Hill Road, Calverton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Great Looking 2BR/1FB Top Floor Condo unit. Remodeled top floor condo with large balcony, kitchen/bath, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, beautiful ceramic tile thru out.
Results within 5 miles of Beltsville
Last updated June 13
20 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,364
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,894
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1131 sqft
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Last updated June 13
Chillum
7 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,526
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Last updated June 13
Chillum
29 Units Available
Post Park
3300 East-West Hwy, Chillum, MD
Studio
$1,500
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1125 sqft
Over 50 unique floor plans, each with an array of designer finishes such as granite counters, ceramic floors and high ceilings. Near the University of Maryland, The Mall at Prince George's and the Metro.

Median Rent in Beltsville

Last updated Dec. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Beltsville is $1,291, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,491.
Studio
$1,229
1 Bed
$1,291
2 Beds
$1,491
3+ Beds
$1,967
City GuideBeltsville
Beltsville is often referred to as one of the oldest towns in America. Don't believe us? Go back in time and prove it wasn't there over 300 years ago. We'll wait.

Beltsville’s unique history begins in 1649, when a land grant was entrusted to settlers. The community prospered with roads and homes, survived the Revolutionary War and eventually developed into a large farming community. With historic homes and original railroad sites, today Beltsville has a lot of small town charm, despite its growing population.

Having trouble with Craigslist Beltsville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Beltsville

Anyone considering a move to Beltsville is encouraged to begin looking for a home and a job right away. Housing is going to cost you a pretty penny. Beltsville is known as one of most expensive places to buy a home in the nation. Apartment owners are often looking for a clean credit check and a proof of income, so sitting on the curb mooching money from passersby won’t work. (If you are a former jailbird, good luck. A lot of landlords also do a criminal background check. You’ve been warned.)

Located in cow land, otherwise known as an agricultural area, the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center dominates 14,000 acres of land surrounding Beltsville. These laboratories and centers are always looking for new employees interested in agriculture, science, technology, math and management. Even a farmer wannabe might occasionally find a place to work here. Of course, there are other jobs available, as the city boasts retail establishments and the Duron paint factory.

Beltsville’s diverse community features picturesque historic sites, like local monuments and cemeteries. Families considering a move here will appreciate the many opportunities to teach children American history, as many buildings are devoted to African American heritage, the Revolutionary War and the rich history of the American railways. Although the city is large, with a vast and diverse community, people are known far and wide to be welcoming and friendly. Considering what they paid for their home, it’s amazing that people aren’t grumpier, but Beltsville’s residents remain perky and neighborly, always seeming to have a smile and a wave for passersby.  

The Main Hoods

Calverton: This upscale neighborhood features Beltsville Academy, a local school that prides itself on exceeding proficiency standards. This area is known for its beautiful suburban homes, many of which are modern builds. $$$$$

Powder Mill Estates: Apartments are available in this neighborhood, but most of the homes are single-family modern builds. The area is flush in brick facades, stone walk-ups and manicured lawns. $$$$

Mid-Beltsville (the area around Plum Orchard Drive): This attractive neighborhood features nearby amenities like restaurants, bars and retail establishments. Living here is less expensive than other Beltsville neighborhoods and there are more apartments available. $$$

Getting Around Beltsville

Commuters will appreciate that Beltsville is centrally located to the Greenbelt Metro Train station, which features stops in Baltimore, Camden, Washington D.C. and more. Just 25 minutes from the Baltimore-Washington International Airport, getting anywhere is simple and easy. With most retail establishments lining the same road, Beltsville is easy to navigate by car or bus, but expect some traffic along Route 1, where the majority of local businesses are found.

Overall, Beltsville is as American as apple pie. The city is kind to its residents, and in turn, most residents are neighborly. There’s ample opportunity for fun and learning, with chances to spot local wildlife at the Patuxent Wildlife Refuge, enjoy the views and trails around Cash Lake, and indulge in food and drink at local eateries.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Beltsville?
In Beltsville, the median rent is $1,229 for a studio, $1,291 for a 1-bedroom, $1,491 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,967 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Beltsville, check out our monthly Beltsville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Beltsville?
Some of the colleges located in the Beltsville area include Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Washington Adventist University, Coppin State University, and Howard Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Beltsville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Beltsville from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Alexandria, and Columbia.

