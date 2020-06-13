187 Apartments for rent in Beltsville, MD

Moving to Beltsville

Anyone considering a move to Beltsville is encouraged to begin looking for a home and a job right away. Housing is going to cost you a pretty penny. Beltsville is known as one of most expensive places to buy a home in the nation. Apartment owners are often looking for a clean credit check and a proof of income, so sitting on the curb mooching money from passersby won’t work. (If you are a former jailbird, good luck. A lot of landlords also do a criminal background check. You’ve been warned.)

Located in cow land, otherwise known as an agricultural area, the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center dominates 14,000 acres of land surrounding Beltsville. These laboratories and centers are always looking for new employees interested in agriculture, science, technology, math and management. Even a farmer wannabe might occasionally find a place to work here. Of course, there are other jobs available, as the city boasts retail establishments and the Duron paint factory.

Beltsville’s diverse community features picturesque historic sites, like local monuments and cemeteries. Families considering a move here will appreciate the many opportunities to teach children American history, as many buildings are devoted to African American heritage, the Revolutionary War and the rich history of the American railways. Although the city is large, with a vast and diverse community, people are known far and wide to be welcoming and friendly. Considering what they paid for their home, it’s amazing that people aren’t grumpier, but Beltsville’s residents remain perky and neighborly, always seeming to have a smile and a wave for passersby.