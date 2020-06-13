/
/
seabrook
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:15 PM
113 Apartments for rent in Seabrook, MD📍
3 Units Available
Woodland Landing
10023 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,941
1192 sqft
A beautiful community on a well-maintained property. Onsite playground, community room and pool. Newer fitness center. Near the waterfront. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer separate dining rooms and large closets.
1 Unit Available
8661 Greenbelt Road T2
8661 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
8661 Greenbelt Road T2 Available 07/01/20 2 bed 1 bath - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - ***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED*** This unit is located in Greenbelt MD seconds from Greenbelt Rd. Spacious, vibrant, and sunny can only describe this spacious home.
Results within 1 mile of Seabrook
15 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,743
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
15 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,338
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
21 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
17 Units Available
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,334
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1093 sqft
A charming community with smaller buildings. Located near the Beltway and Route 50. On-site amenities include a pool with a sundeck, play area, basketball court, and daycare facility. Updates throughout.
17 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,403
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
14 Units Available
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,363
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
1 Unit Available
9246 Annapolis Rd
9246 Annapolis Road, Lanham, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1560 sqft
9246 Annapolis Rd Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Cape Cod in Lanham! - Beautiful 4 Bed/ 2.
1 Unit Available
7730 HANOVER PKWY
7730 Hanover Parkway, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
210 sqft
OWNER OCCUPIED. Recently renovated apartment is a MUST SEE! **ROOM RENTAL - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH w/ ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Recently renovated condo is a MUST SEE! Absolutely no pets and non-smoker applicants only.
1 Unit Available
7810 Hanover Pkwy Apt 203
7810 Hanover Parkway, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,595
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Please click here to apply ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED This adorable condo FOR 2 PEOPLE is ready to go! Boasts of hardwood floors all throughout, spacious walk-in closets, great layout kitchen, and a beautiful bathroom with a tub in between.
1 Unit Available
7509 Mandan Road Suite 104
7509 Mandan Road, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,743
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7509 Mandan Road Suite 104 in Greenbelt. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
7730 Harkins Road
7730 Harkins Road, Prince George's County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,562
575 sqft
At the Remy Apartments be greeted by high quality interiors that truly reflect your style. Revel in resort amenities and experience what it is like to be part of this amazing community.
1 Unit Available
7714 HANOVER PARKWAY
7714 Hanover Parkway, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1188 sqft
THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATH CONDO ON THIRD FLOOR IN GREENBRAIR COMMUNITY. ENTIRE CONDO HAS GLEAMING H/W FLOORS. RENOVATED KITCHEN w/WHITE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. & SEP. DINING AREA.
1 Unit Available
7703 WINGATE DRIVE
7703 Wingate Drive, Glenn Dale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
3049 sqft
Awesome One Of A Kind Fully Furnished Bsmt Apartment Here... All Utilities Included .. Off Street Paring & access to The Custom Rear Patio.. Owner request Good Credit .. & No PETs & No Smoking..Welcome Home..
1 Unit Available
10010 DORSEY LANE
10010 Dorsey Lane, Glenn Dale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2500 sqft
Brick Front McPherson Model Townhome ~ only 9 months old! Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen to include 10 ft island, all the bells and whistles for the cook in you! Conveniently located nook off the kitchen for your mini office~large spacious dining area
1 Unit Available
5530 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE
5530 Karen Elaine Drive, New Carrollton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
867 sqft
Great rental property... Ready to Move In... Two bedroom, one bath condo near the New Carrollton Metro and shopping within minutes. Will be available on July 15th, 2020.
1 Unit Available
8127 MANDAN TERRACE
8127 Mandan Terrace, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1900 sqft
Beautifully maintained spacious TH in Greenbelt. Wood Floor on main floor, new carpeting, Freshly Painted. New Appliances. great location. Near BW Parkway, 495, NASA, Shopping. Need credit score of 630+ and income of $50K to qualify.
1 Unit Available
7229 MORRISON DRIVE
7229 Morrison Drive, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1351 sqft
Nice end unit townhouse. 3 bdrms and 2 baths up. main level living, dining and eat in eat in kitchen. Slider with vertical blinds to deck. Step up dining room. Basement family room with wood fire place.
1 Unit Available
8015 MANDAN ROAD
8015 Mandan Road, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1420 sqft
Great Greenbelt location!! This is a true 3 bedroom with 2 full bath largest unit in the complex. All utilities are included in the rental. Available late June, washer/dryer in unit. When showing, everyone must wear a mask and gloves.
1 Unit Available
7610 Hubble Drive - 1
7610 Hubble Drive, Glenn Dale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7610 Hubble Drive - 1 in Glenn Dale. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD
9971 Good Luck Road, Glenn Dale, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1160 sqft
Enjoy the floor to ceiling windows that allows the natural light to shine in this unique apartment, Stylish Vertical and Mini-Blinds Throughout.
1 Unit Available
10837 LANHAM SEVERN RD #8
10837 Lanham Severn Road, Glenn Dale, MD
Studio
$950
Awesome smaller commercial office space available immediately. The available space is part of a larger privately owned office space within the Glenn Dale Plaza Center.
Results within 5 miles of Seabrook
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Seabrook rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,710.
Some of the colleges located in the Seabrook area include Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Washington Adventist University, Coppin State University, and Howard Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Seabrook from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Alexandria, and Columbia.
