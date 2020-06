259 Apartments for rent in Oxon Hill, MD

Neighborhoods in Oxon Hill

Believe it or not, this community of about 17,800 people has a few notable neighborhood designations. That means as you look for an apartment to rent, you can choose which neighborhood is right for you.

River Ridge Estates: It's home to about 1,070 households and has a moderate average income. You will find various residential options here, including condos for rent, but mostly apartments for rent and single-family home rentals are found here. $$$

Rosecroft Park: If you want a higher quality of life, a home for rent in Oxon Hills and a more formal community, check out Rosecroft Park. This area has mostly single-family homes, with only a limited amount of commercialization. It has about 484 households and a much higher average income. $$$$