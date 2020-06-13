259 Apartments for rent in Oxon Hill, MD📍
You didn't stop to look as you drove over the Capital Beltway through Oxon Hill, Maryland, to get where you are going, but this could be the ideal place to call home for anyone interested in being close to DC and the region. Sure, it's only 6.6 square miles, but it has plenty to offer, including apartments to rent and homes for rent.
You want a community that's easy to get to after a long day at work in DC, but you don't want to pay a crazy amount for an apartment to rent. That's where Oxon Hill comes in. A high number of rental properties are available here (with about 34 percent of the population renting). You'll even find a great deal if you are a well-qualified renter, since about eight percent of the households are waiting for renters like you.
Believe it or not, this community of about 17,800 people has a few notable neighborhood designations. That means as you look for an apartment to rent, you can choose which neighborhood is right for you.
River Ridge Estates: It's home to about 1,070 households and has a moderate average income. You will find various residential options here, including condos for rent, but mostly apartments for rent and single-family home rentals are found here. $$$
Rosecroft Park: If you want a higher quality of life, a home for rent in Oxon Hills and a more formal community, check out Rosecroft Park. This area has mostly single-family homes, with only a limited amount of commercialization. It has about 484 households and a much higher average income. $$$$
This city, located along Maryland Route 210 and 414, is only about two miles away from Washington DC. As mentioned before, it was named after the manor home of Thomas Addison (can you imagine what value this home would have today if was still around). Nevertheless, the community is a bustling town with various shopping centers, educational facilities and cultural centers. The Rosecroft Raceway and Henson Creek Golf Course are also nearby, which makes for the perfect getaway from all the politics on Capitol Hill.