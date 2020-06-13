Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

259 Apartments for rent in Oxon Hill, MD

Oxon Hill Glassmanor
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
28 Units Available
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
Studio
$1,525
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
819 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS. Contact a leasing agent for details.
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
7 Units Available
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments found in a gated residential community offering easy access to Maryland Route 210. Communal amenities include a laundry, business center, swimming pool and clubhouse. On-site maintenance services available.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8 Units Available
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
5 Units Available
Fox Hills North
1108 Kennebec St, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1196 sqft
Welcome Home to Fox Hills North Apartments\n\nTheres something for everyone at Fox Hills North Apartments, an apartment community with spacious interiors, a variety of onsite amenities and in a convenient location.

Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
3340 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE
3340 Huntley Square Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
783 sqft
Easy living in this great one bedroom condo unit. Great views from the balcony, plus the nice breeze. There is a walking/jogging trail in the community as well as playgrounds and a community pool. Easy commute to DC downtown or Virginia.

Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
7504 LIVINGSTON ROAD
7504 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1144 sqft
Lovely cozy cape code with hardwood floors; first floor bedroom; updated kitchen; washer and dryer; lots of front yard. Conveniently located near National Harbor, Tanger Outlets and Washington, DC.

Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
2918 CAPRI DRIVE
2918 Capri Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1066 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2918 CAPRI DRIVE in Oxon Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
8792 GRASMERE COURT
8792 Grasmere Court, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
983 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo ready for tenant. The unit is upper level with living/dining area, eat-in-kitchen, with washer and dryer. The unit is not available to move-in April 1, 2020.

Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
1488 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE
1488 Potomac Heights Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1969 sqft
Nicely renovated unit ready for immediate occupancy - welcome home!
Temple Hills
17 Units Available
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,191
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
11 Units Available
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$1,095
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.

1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2960 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.

Forest Heights
1 Unit Available
806 Quade St
806 Quade Street, Forest Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1040 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Perfect Starter Home 3 Level Semi-Detached TH - Property Id: 113990 Perfect starter home for a deserving family looking to upgrade from apartment living.

Temple Hills
1 Unit Available
3142 Brinkley Rd
3142 Brinkley Road, Temple Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
862 sqft
This condo is in Temple Hills directly across from JUMBO Int'l Market and Dollar General. The building is under surveillance 24/7 with active security in the neighborhood. Minutes from the National Harbor, DC, 495 as well as 295.

1 Unit Available
536 Wilson Bridge Drive #D-1
536 Wilson Bridge Drive, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 1 bath Condo available now. Spacious living and dining room with hardwood (parquet) floors. Kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Huge balcony. FIOS cable ready. Permit parking. Swimming pool. Laundry facilities onsite.

1 Unit Available
572 WILSON BRIDGE DRIVE
572 Wilson Bridge Drive, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
894 sqft
Beautiful top floor unit. All utilities included in rent. Balcony backs to trees serene atmosphere. Close to National Harbor/MGM Grand Casino. 5 minutes to beltway, shopping, and on bus route! 57K income is required.

Temple Hills
1 Unit Available
3122 BRINKLEY ROAD
3122 Brinkley Road, Temple Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
959 sqft
Just Back on the market. Available Now & Renovated Top Floor unit. Brand new carpet. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo. Open floor plan, with huge living room. Tenant pays electricity & some utilities. Easy access to DC, VA and shopping.

1 Unit Available
726 River Mist Drive - 1
726 River Mist Drive, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2960 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iBnNJt23z1b Tony WIlliams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Amazing PRICED TO RENT FAST!! PREMIUM END UNIT 4-Level townhouse at The National Harbor sought out Potomac Overlook Community.

1 Unit Available
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE
3206 Lucille Drive, Friendly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance.
$
Del Ray
56 Units Available
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,431
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1031 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
Braddock Road Metro
53 Units Available
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,670
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
$
Braddock Road Metro
25 Units Available
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,326
1066 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
8 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,112
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
$
Braddock Road Metro
27 Units Available
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,670
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
980 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.

Median Rent in Oxon Hill

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Oxon Hill is $1,151, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,330.
Studio
$1,096
1 Bed
$1,151
2 Beds
$1,330
3+ Beds
$1,754
City GuideOxon Hill
Oxon Hill got the first part of its name from "Oxonienis," which means Oxford in Latin. Thomas Addison, whose 18th century manor inspired the town's name, thought the area looked quite a bit like Oxford, England.

You didn't stop to look as you drove over the Capital Beltway through Oxon Hill, Maryland, to get where you are going, but this could be the ideal place to call home for anyone interested in being close to DC and the region. Sure, it's only 6.6 square miles, but it has plenty to offer, including apartments to rent and homes for rent.

Finding an Apartment in Oxon Hill

You want a community that's easy to get to after a long day at work in DC, but you don't want to pay a crazy amount for an apartment to rent. That's where Oxon Hill comes in. A high number of rental properties are available here (with about 34 percent of the population renting). You'll even find a great deal if you are a well-qualified renter, since about eight percent of the households are waiting for renters like you.

Neighborhoods in Oxon Hill

Believe it or not, this community of about 17,800 people has a few notable neighborhood designations. That means as you look for an apartment to rent, you can choose which neighborhood is right for you.

River Ridge Estates: It's home to about 1,070 households and has a moderate average income. You will find various residential options here, including condos for rent, but mostly apartments for rent and single-family home rentals are found here. $$$

Rosecroft Park: If you want a higher quality of life, a home for rent in Oxon Hills and a more formal community, check out Rosecroft Park. This area has mostly single-family homes, with only a limited amount of commercialization. It has about 484 households and a much higher average income. $$$$

Living in Oxon Hill

This city, located along Maryland Route 210 and 414, is only about two miles away from Washington DC. As mentioned before, it was named after the manor home of Thomas Addison (can you imagine what value this home would have today if was still around). Nevertheless, the community is a bustling town with various shopping centers, educational facilities and cultural centers. The Rosecroft Raceway and Henson Creek Golf Course are also nearby, which makes for the perfect getaway from all the politics on Capitol Hill.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Oxon Hill?
In Oxon Hill, the median rent is $1,096 for a studio, $1,151 for a 1-bedroom, $1,330 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,754 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Oxon Hill, check out our monthly Oxon Hill Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Oxon Hill?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Oxon Hill include Oxon Hill Glassmanor.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Oxon Hill?
Some of the colleges located in the Oxon Hill area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Oxon Hill?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oxon Hill from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

