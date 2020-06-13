259 Apartments for rent in Oxon Hill, MD

Living in Oxon Hill

This city, located along Maryland Route 210 and 414, is only about two miles away from Washington DC. As mentioned before, it was named after the manor home of Thomas Addison (can you imagine what value this home would have today if was still around). Nevertheless, the community is a bustling town with various shopping centers, educational facilities and cultural centers. The Rosecroft Raceway and Henson Creek Golf Course are also nearby, which makes for the perfect getaway from all the politics on Capitol Hill.