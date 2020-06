Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Quick walk to Ballston METRO*Classic brick colonial w/HUGE front & back yards*Energy efficient windows*Hardwood floors*Finished basement w/full bath*1 car garage*Neighborhood park & trails*No Smokers*Excellent location! Grass cutting Included in Rent!*Bike trails right around the corner from home*Fireplace doesn't convey, for decorative use only*Lawncare included in rent*1250 sq ft*small dogs only. Photos are from the previous listing before tenants moved in.