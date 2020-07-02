58 N BEDFORD STREET

Amenities

SUPER 1 BEDROOM w/STACKED WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT>Freshly two-toned painted. Wood look Pergo Flooring in Living Area and Carpeting in Bedroom, Large walk-in Closet. Fabulous location with easy access to Clarendon, DC, Ft. Meyer, Old Town & Pentagon. Only 1.3 miles to Clarendon Metro. Private Patio Unit in piggy back style Townhomes. Courtyard setting. Next to Jog/Walking Path. On-site parking. Pets OK-case-by-case basis. Sorry, no smokers. Tenant Pays electric only. Water, Trash, and Sewer included. Property is Professionally Managed. AVAILABLE NOW.