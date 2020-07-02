All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
58 N BEDFORD STREET
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:44 AM

58 N BEDFORD STREET

58 North Bedford Street · No Longer Available
Arlington
Lyon Park
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

58 North Bedford Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SUPER 1 BEDROOM w/STACKED WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT>Freshly two-toned painted. Wood look Pergo Flooring in Living Area and Carpeting in Bedroom, Large walk-in Closet. Fabulous location with easy access to Clarendon, DC, Ft. Meyer, Old Town & Pentagon. Only 1.3 miles to Clarendon Metro. Private Patio Unit in piggy back style Townhomes. Courtyard setting. Next to Jog/Walking Path. On-site parking. Pets OK-case-by-case basis. Sorry, no smokers. Tenant Pays electric only. Water, Trash, and Sewer included. Property is Professionally Managed. AVAILABLE NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 N BEDFORD STREET have any available units?
58 N BEDFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 58 N BEDFORD STREET have?
Some of 58 N BEDFORD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 N BEDFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
58 N BEDFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 N BEDFORD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 58 N BEDFORD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 58 N BEDFORD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 58 N BEDFORD STREET offers parking.
Does 58 N BEDFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 N BEDFORD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 N BEDFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 58 N BEDFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 58 N BEDFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 58 N BEDFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 58 N BEDFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 N BEDFORD STREET has units with dishwashers.

