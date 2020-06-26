All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5013 Washington Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
5013 Washington Blvd
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

5013 Washington Blvd

5013 Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Waycroft - Woodlawn
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5013 Washington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22205
Waycroft - Woodlawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedrooms (carpet & ceiling fans), 4 Baths Full Basement could be 5th Bedroom
Available July 2019 for lease
$5000/month plus utilities
3000 Beautiful Square Feet of Comfortable Living Space!
Bright, Modern Home, 10' Ceilings, & Cable-Ready
Deluxe Kitchen, Cabinets, Granite Counters, Open to Living Room, Oak Floors
Off-Street Parking for 2 Cars + on-street parking
New Washer & Dryer Upstairs with Bedrooms
Gas Oven/Stove, New Furnace/AC & Water Heater
Intimate, Landscaped Garden/Patio
Bay Windows in Dining Room & Master Bedroom View Peaceful Garden Patio
Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Sliding Glass Doors Open to Garden Patio
15min walk to Ballston Mall & Metro
Easy Access to I-66
Wall colors updated to Tan w/ white trim
Nest Thermostat
Pets Negotiable
Tenant pays for professional cleaning

(RLNE5029200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5013 Washington Blvd have any available units?
5013 Washington Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5013 Washington Blvd have?
Some of 5013 Washington Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5013 Washington Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5013 Washington Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 Washington Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5013 Washington Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5013 Washington Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5013 Washington Blvd offers parking.
Does 5013 Washington Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5013 Washington Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 Washington Blvd have a pool?
No, 5013 Washington Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5013 Washington Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5013 Washington Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 Washington Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5013 Washington Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Boulevard
1537 Key Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr
Arlington, VA 22204
Virginia Square Plaza
801 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22201
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Woodbury Park
2306 11th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
Parc Rosslyn Apartments
1531 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University