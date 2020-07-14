All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Serrano Apartments

5535 Columbia Pike · (703) 854-9048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: Half Month Free - Half Month Rent Free - $750.00 off for each applicant
Location

5535 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 35-421 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 39-610 · Avail. now

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 35-304 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 35-220 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1042 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Serrano Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.

Our apartment homes provide options to meet the needs of almost anyone looking for a new home. To make life easier, our homes are complete with sleek designs and the beauty of parquet wood floors. We also offer lavish master bedrooms, spacious walk-in closets, large living rooms and eat-in kitchens with all new black appliances. So, you always feel like coming home is a joy, this meticulously landscaped community offers a professional onsite staff and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Located in prestigious Arlington Virginia only minutes from Washington DC attractions, fine restaurants, offices, shops and entertainment, the community has access to Washington DC’s main arteries of I-395 and Highway 50.

Come home to quality and affordable Arlington apartment living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Serrano Apartments have any available units?
Serrano Apartments has 10 units available starting at $1,615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Serrano Apartments have?
Some of Serrano Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Serrano Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Serrano Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: Half Month Free - Half Month Rent Free - $750.00 off for each applicant
Is Serrano Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Serrano Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Serrano Apartments offer parking?
No, Serrano Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Serrano Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Serrano Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Serrano Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Serrano Apartments has a pool.
Does Serrano Apartments have accessible units?
No, Serrano Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Serrano Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Serrano Apartments has units with dishwashers.

