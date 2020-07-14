Serrano Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets oven range Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.



Our apartment homes provide options to meet the needs of almost anyone looking for a new home. To make life easier, our homes are complete with sleek designs and the beauty of parquet wood floors. We also offer lavish master bedrooms, spacious walk-in closets, large living rooms and eat-in kitchens with all new black appliances. So, you always feel like coming home is a joy, this meticulously landscaped community offers a professional onsite staff and 24-hour emergency maintenance.



Located in prestigious Arlington Virginia only minutes from Washington DC attractions, fine restaurants, offices, shops and entertainment, the community has access to Washington DC’s main arteries of I-395 and Highway 50.



Come home to quality and affordable Arlington apartment living!