Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:32 AM

Trove

1201 S Ross St · (703) 546-9064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive up to 3 months free on select apartment homes.
Location

1201 S Ross St, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 211S · Avail. now

$1,705

Studio · 1 Bath · 517 sqft

Unit 111S · Avail. now

$1,785

Studio · 1 Bath · 517 sqft

Unit 124S · Avail. now

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

See 32+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 231S · Avail. Jul 18

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

Unit T28 · Avail. now

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 609 sqft

Unit 429S · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 536 sqft

See 35+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 118S · Avail. Jul 20

$2,675

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 317S · Avail. Sep 11

$2,730

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 209S · Avail. Jul 20

$2,780

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
coffee bar
community garden
green community
The brand new, never-before-lived-in apartments at TROVE offer the best of DC & VA living. Right off Columbia Pike and near the Rosslyn-Ballston corridor, our location keeps you connected. Were only 3 minutes to Giant, 6 to the Pentagon City Metro, 9 to DCA and 12 to the Hill. At TROVE, we understand that being off the beaten path is actually the best way to see the stars. And we believe that life is best enjoyed in the company of friends. Take a dip in our shimmering rooftop splash pool, relax in the shade of a private cabana, or dine under the stars...all while savoring expansive views of DC's monuments and VA's most scenic golf course. On warm nights, enjoy dinner on your private balcony and then join a game of bocce in the community park as the sun sets.* Inside, our light-filled fitness center will have you looking for excuses to extend your daily workout, while our comfy club room provides just the right vibe for relaxing. Walk through our front door and one space after another will reveal itselfeach with more personality than the last. That's why, when you make the decision to live here, you get so much more than just an apartment. Brand new apartments now leasing. Schedule your live virtual tour or self-guided in-person tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $400 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $500, 2 Pets: $800
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 85 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Controlled Access Parking Garage: First Vehicle: $75.month, Second Vehicle: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Trove have any available units?
Trove has 91 units available starting at $1,705 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Trove have?
Some of Trove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trove currently offering any rent specials?
Trove is offering the following rent specials: Receive up to 3 months free on select apartment homes.
Is Trove pet-friendly?
Yes, Trove is pet friendly.
Does Trove offer parking?
Yes, Trove offers parking.
Does Trove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Trove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Trove have a pool?
Yes, Trove has a pool.
Does Trove have accessible units?
Yes, Trove has accessible units.
Does Trove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trove has units with dishwashers.

