Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors extra storage oven Property Amenities accessible bocce court clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar community garden green community

The brand new, never-before-lived-in apartments at TROVE offer the best of DC & VA living. Right off Columbia Pike and near the Rosslyn-Ballston corridor, our location keeps you connected. Were only 3 minutes to Giant, 6 to the Pentagon City Metro, 9 to DCA and 12 to the Hill. At TROVE, we understand that being off the beaten path is actually the best way to see the stars. And we believe that life is best enjoyed in the company of friends. Take a dip in our shimmering rooftop splash pool, relax in the shade of a private cabana, or dine under the stars...all while savoring expansive views of DC's monuments and VA's most scenic golf course. On warm nights, enjoy dinner on your private balcony and then join a game of bocce in the community park as the sun sets.* Inside, our light-filled fitness center will have you looking for excuses to extend your daily workout, while our comfy club room provides just the right vibe for relaxing. Walk through our front door and one space after another will reveal itself each with more personality than the last. That's why, when you make the decision to live here, you get so much more than just an apartment. Brand new apartments now leasing. Schedule your live virtual tour or self-guided in-person tour today.