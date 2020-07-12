695 Apartments for rent in Waycroft - Woodlawn, Arlington, VA

/
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
54 Units Available
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,704
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1012 sqft
Next to Ballston Beaver Pond Park and walking trails. Close to I-66, shops and entertainment. Urban-style studio through two-bedroom apartments with W/D, central air, large closets and high ceilings. Bike storage, sundeck chill lounge.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4664 17th Street N.
4664 17th Street North, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1358 sqft
Charming home with grassy, fenced back yard within walking distance (1 mile) to Ballston Metro*Beautifully remodeled with gleaming hdwd flrs & newly finished lower level w/huge Fam Rm, 3rd BR, bath, laundry & extra storage room *34 x 15 Upper level
Results within 1 mile of Waycroft - Woodlawn
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
27 Units Available
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,779
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1127 sqft
New high-rise with chic studio-2 bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop terrace, dog spa and ground-floor retail. Near I-66, Quincy Park and Virginia Square Metro.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
117 Units Available
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1170 sqft
Style and luxury with modern appliances, elegant appointments, private balconies and beautiful touches. 24-hour concierge meets your every need. Full courtyard and clubhouse to entertain guests.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,455
1591 sqft
Walking distance to Lee Heights Shops and easy access to Ballston Metro station. Outdoor amenities include pool, sundeck, and fire pit. Pet-friendly facilities with pet spa and pet park.
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
15 Units Available
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,928
1144 sqft
Modern complex with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and spacious layouts. Spa-like bathrooms and walk-out balconies with views of downtown Washington, DC, and Virginia. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
15 Units Available
Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,019
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1139 sqft
Stunning high-rise with rooftop pool, terrace and parking garage. Units have W/D, granite counters, patio/balcony and bright interiors. Close to Ballston-MU Station, buses and I-66. Shopping and entertainment just steps away.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
75 Units Available
Origin
700 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,950
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1080 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. This is the place of true originals. Where the plot is yours to write, the stakes yours to claim.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
54 Units Available
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
970 sqft
Close to Ballston-MU Metro Station, these homes feature soundproofed rooms, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a fully-equipped business center, a game room and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
56 Units Available
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,725
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1205 sqft
Homes with soundproofing, walk-in closets, high-speed internet and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a fitness center, a business center and grilling stations. Only 8 minutes from Georgetown University.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
43 Units Available
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,935
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
950 sqft
Modern homes with private balconies, walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Residents have access to a lounge and a business center, among other amenities. Close to I-66.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
14 Units Available
The Horizons Apartments
4300 Old Dominion Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,591
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
1084 sqft
Newly renovated studio-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and large closets. Community has clubhouse, elevator and 24-hr gym. Cherrydale area, short drive to I-66 and parks.
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
29 Units Available
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1035 sqft
Luxury community with valet concierge, on-site lounge, bar and restaurant. Walking distance from grocery stores and retail. Easy access to the Orange Metro line and Capital Bikeshare station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
45 Units Available
Ballston Place
901 N Pollard St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,225
1457 sqft
Feel right at home with crown molding, wall-to-wall carpeting and tiled baths. Cook in sleek kitchen overlooking the skyline of Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, conference room and business center available. Bring your dog and cat.
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
10 Units Available
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,917
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,013
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Superb location with modern, chic interiors in all common areas. Within walking distance of eight different bus routes and close to major employers. Apartment interiors feature Nest technology, hardwood floors and luxury design finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
55 Units Available
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,730
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1164 sqft
Close to Highway 237 and 120. Shopping at Ballston Commons Mall. Ceiling fans keep unit cool. Walk-in closets and patio for convenience. Store your bike and work out in the gym or pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
11 Units Available
The Amelia
816 N Oakland St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
998 sqft
A modern community with updated features, including a tech-savvy business center, fitness center and community room. Reserved parking available. Homes offer a washer and dryer, full kitchen, and a balcony. Soundproofing.
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
96 Units Available
4040 Wilson
4040 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,990
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1058 sqft
Take that top-of-your-game feeling and bottle it up in a building.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
672 Flats
672 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,983
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,294
1454 sqft
A smaller community with ample amenities. On-site resident lounge, game room, fitness studio and package locker system. Large windows, spacious floor plans and ample privacy. In an urban area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
12 Units Available
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,345
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1005 sqft
A modern community with individually controlled heating and air. Near parks, shops and restaurants. Fully renovated with modern kitchens. On-site walking and biking trails, lots of parking, and open green space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
4 Units Available
Henderson Park
4301 N Henderson Rd, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1206 sqft
Smoke-free homes with in-unit laundry, large closets and climate control. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a business center and a game room. Just seven miles from Washington International Airport.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
7 Units Available
Thomas Place
461 North Thomas Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1385 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
1690 sqft
Three- and four-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, fully equipped kitchens and plush carpeting. Residents have access to a business center, 24-hour gym and bike lockers, among other amenities. Nine minutes from Pentagon City Metro Station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Waverly Village
4350 Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,461
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartment living with on-site laundry and patio or balcony. Plus, the utilities are included. Located on Lee Highway, between Woodstock Park and Stratford Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Gates of Ballston
4108 4th St N, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled deep in the heart of the historic Buckingham Community, in Arlington VA this outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel more like a residential neighborhood than a typical apartment.
