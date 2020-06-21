4902 14TH ST N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

FRESHLY PAINTED*NEW CARPETS UPPER & LOWER LVL*Charming detached home in great location. Completely renovated over past few years. Finished basement w/Full BA. Open flr plan w/ updated & bright kitchen w/wine fridge & built-in water filter opening up to Living Rm. Spacious 1st flr MBR w/large walk-in closet. Wood flrs, FPL. Energy Efficient windows. Great deck. Minutes to Ballston, Resturaunts&Metro.Close to park.**Landlord reserves the use of the rear shed for their personal belongings**