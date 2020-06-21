All apartments in Arlington
4902 14TH ST N
4902 14TH ST N

4902 14th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

4902 14th Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
Waycroft - Woodlawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FRESHLY PAINTED*NEW CARPETS UPPER & LOWER LVL*Charming detached home in great location. Completely renovated over past few years. Finished basement w/Full BA. Open flr plan w/ updated & bright kitchen w/wine fridge & built-in water filter opening up to Living Rm. Spacious 1st flr MBR w/large walk-in closet. Wood flrs, FPL. Energy Efficient windows. Great deck. Minutes to Ballston, Resturaunts&Metro.Close to park.**Landlord reserves the use of the rear shed for their personal belongings**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4902 14TH ST N have any available units?
4902 14TH ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4902 14TH ST N have?
Some of 4902 14TH ST N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4902 14TH ST N currently offering any rent specials?
4902 14TH ST N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4902 14TH ST N pet-friendly?
No, 4902 14TH ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4902 14TH ST N offer parking?
No, 4902 14TH ST N does not offer parking.
Does 4902 14TH ST N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4902 14TH ST N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4902 14TH ST N have a pool?
No, 4902 14TH ST N does not have a pool.
Does 4902 14TH ST N have accessible units?
No, 4902 14TH ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 4902 14TH ST N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4902 14TH ST N has units with dishwashers.
