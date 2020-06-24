4364 N Pershing Dr Unit 4

Amenities
AWESOME TOP-floor corner unit, 1BD/BA home in the heart of Arlington! The unit is less than a mile to the Ballston Metro, shops, restaurants, & right next to a bike share.
Located on a beautiful courtyard that has been called the most attractive setting in all of Arlington Oaks.
FEATURES:
- 1 BR
- 1 Bath
- Windows on three sides
- Tons of natural light
- Spacious living room
- Separate Dining room
- Gas stove
- Dishwasher
- 2 parking spaces included!!
THINGS TO KNOW
The community offers a fitness center and party room, plus additional storage space, and you can get a community garden plot.
The condo fee includes hot water, heat, trash, parking, sewer, and courtyard parking for two cars!
Laundry is available in a nearby building.
AVAILABLE NOW!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4694315)