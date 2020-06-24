All apartments in Arlington
4364 N Pershing Dr Unit 4
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

4364 N Pershing Dr Unit 4

4364 N Pershing Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4364 N Pershing Dr, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
community garden
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
range
Property Amenities
community garden
courtyard
gym
parking
AWESOME TOP-floor corner unit, 1BD/BA home in the heart of Arlington! The unit is less than a mile to the Ballston Metro, shops, restaurants, & right next to a bike share.
Located on a beautiful courtyard that has been called the most attractive setting in all of Arlington Oaks.
FEATURES:
- 1 BR
- 1 Bath
- Windows on three sides
- Tons of natural light
- Spacious living room
- Separate Dining room
- Gas stove
- Dishwasher
- 2 parking spaces included!!

THINGS TO KNOW
The community offers a fitness center and party room, plus additional storage space, and you can get a community garden plot.
The condo fee includes hot water, heat, trash, parking, sewer, and courtyard parking for two cars!
Laundry is available in a nearby building.

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4694315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

