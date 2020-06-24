4364 N Pershing Dr Unit 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage range Property Amenities community garden courtyard gym parking

AWESOME TOP-floor corner unit, 1BD/BA home in the heart of Arlington! The unit is less than a mile to the Ballston Metro, shops, restaurants, & right next to a bike share.

Located on a beautiful courtyard that has been called the most attractive setting in all of Arlington Oaks.

FEATURES:

- 1 BR

- 1 Bath

- Windows on three sides

- Tons of natural light

- Spacious living room

- Separate Dining room

- Gas stove

- Dishwasher

- 2 parking spaces included!!



THINGS TO KNOW

The community offers a fitness center and party room, plus additional storage space, and you can get a community garden plot.

The condo fee includes hot water, heat, trash, parking, sewer, and courtyard parking for two cars!

Laundry is available in a nearby building.



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4694315)