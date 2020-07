Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking garage hot tub internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry business center guest suite media room online portal pool table sauna

Instrata Pentagon City is the kind of place where you've always wanted to live but never knew you'd find. An apartment perfect for both relaxing after a long day or entertaining in style. A place where every detail seems to have been chosen with your tastes in mind. Instrata Pentagon City is ideally located next to Pentagon Row’s collection of restaurants and boutique stores, The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, and the Metro. With unparalleled amenities and unrivaled access to the neighborhood, Instrata Pentagon City is the perfect home for the person with a busy urban lifestyle. Instrata Pentagon City features studio, one-bedroom, one-bedroom with den, two-bedroom apartments, and penthouses.