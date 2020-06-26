4241 COLUMBIA PIKE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT PRICE for this nice sized 1 Bedroom Unit. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT! Freshly 2-Tone Custom Painted. Updated Bathroom Fixtures. Large Walk in Closet. Refinished Hardwood Floors (Note: Tenant must cover 80% of hardwood floors with area rugs per association rules and regulations). Laundry Room on every floor. Secure building w/1 assigned parking space. Bus Stop outside door for convenient commute to Pentagon, DC, Downtown Arlington plus less than a mile from the Foreign Affairs Training Center campus. Walk to Shopping - New Harris Teeter Coming Next Door. Small Pet Considered. Sorry, no Smokers. Professionally Managed. AVAILABLE NOW