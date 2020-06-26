All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

4241 COLUMBIA PIKE

4241 Columbia Pike · No Longer Available
Location

4241 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204
Barcroft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT PRICE for this nice sized 1 Bedroom Unit. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT! Freshly 2-Tone Custom Painted. Updated Bathroom Fixtures. Large Walk in Closet. Refinished Hardwood Floors (Note: Tenant must cover 80% of hardwood floors with area rugs per association rules and regulations). Laundry Room on every floor. Secure building w/1 assigned parking space. Bus Stop outside door for convenient commute to Pentagon, DC, Downtown Arlington plus less than a mile from the Foreign Affairs Training Center campus. Walk to Shopping - New Harris Teeter Coming Next Door. Small Pet Considered. Sorry, no Smokers. Professionally Managed. AVAILABLE NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4241 COLUMBIA PIKE have any available units?
4241 COLUMBIA PIKE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4241 COLUMBIA PIKE have?
Some of 4241 COLUMBIA PIKE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4241 COLUMBIA PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
4241 COLUMBIA PIKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4241 COLUMBIA PIKE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4241 COLUMBIA PIKE is pet friendly.
Does 4241 COLUMBIA PIKE offer parking?
Yes, 4241 COLUMBIA PIKE offers parking.
Does 4241 COLUMBIA PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4241 COLUMBIA PIKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4241 COLUMBIA PIKE have a pool?
No, 4241 COLUMBIA PIKE does not have a pool.
Does 4241 COLUMBIA PIKE have accessible units?
No, 4241 COLUMBIA PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 4241 COLUMBIA PIKE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4241 COLUMBIA PIKE has units with dishwashers.
