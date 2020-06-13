Apartment List
MD
/
clinton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

113 Apartments for rent in Clinton, MD

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5328 West Boniwood Turn
5328 West Boniwood Turn, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1212 sqft
Big Beautiful w/ patio&huge yard! - Renters warehouse proudly presents this Big, wonderful brick home in a quiet neighborhood! This home has 4 beds and 3 baths and features and huge basement.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6108 SPELL RD
6108 Spell Road, Clinton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
This is a beautiful Split Foyer on an almost quarter lot and is ready for move in. It has a fireplace in the family room and a 3rd full bath in the basement. It's very clean and has been well maintained.

Last updated June 5 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
11218 Brandywine Road
11218 Brandywine Road, Clinton, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
1125 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9807 QUIET BROOK LN
9807 Quiet Brook Lane, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Picture Perfect--Inside and Out! This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 full, updated bath home shines from top to bottom! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths on the upper level and another bedroom and full bath on the finished lower level plus...

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9513 PRYDE DR
9513 Pryde Drive, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
5 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO THIS STATELY HOME WITH FINE FINISHINGS, UPGRADED APPLIANCES AND ENTERTAINMENT AMENITIES GALORE to enjoy every room inside to extended outside living. The rooms are generous sizes with all upstairs floors are hardwood and ceramic.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
8700 Dorian Ln
8700 Dorian Lane, Clinton, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
Available 05/01/20 LARGE BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED BEDROOM $750 - Property Id: 176814 One Furnished Bedroom inside a 6400 square foot home with Shared Living located in Clinton, Maryland.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8603 Dorian Ln
8603 Dorian Lane, Clinton, MD
1 Bedroom
$700
Furnished ROOM for rent - Property Id: 182414 * Furnished room * Close to shopping centers to include Walmart, Ross, Burlington, Aldi's grocery stores, and others * All utilities included * Quick Interstate access * Close to Andrews Air Force

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8610 WENDY ST
8610 Wendy Street, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
LOCATION,LOCATION, LOCATION- Well maintained Brick Front Colonial located in Cheltenham Park.

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
8400 BELLEFONTE LANE
8400 Bellefonte Lane, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1089 sqft
Shows Great. MOVE IN Ready. Private lot. Off Street Parking.Lovely 4 bdrm, 2 ba home with fully finished basement, gourmet kitchen with marble flooring, deck, sunroom,enclosed porch, carport and more. Close to beltway and Andrews Air Force Base.

Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
9314 Fox Run Drive
9314 Fox Run Drive, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2610 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3500 Floral Park Rd
3500 Floral Park Road, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1651 sqft
Please click here to apply Quaint home nestled away on 4.5 acres of land. PET friendly and up to 3 pets. Fenced dog run.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7819 LOCRIS DRIVE
7819 Locris Drive, Rosaryville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,175
1253 sqft
Marvelous, move-in ready, detached home with 5 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7803 TALLINN CT
7803 Tallinn Court, Rosaryville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Home ready for new owner; price discount monthly of $50.00 for military or first responders Available August 15, 2020. Exquisite, well maintained 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. Fully finished walkout basement on a quiet cul-de-sac.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11310 GUNPOWDER DRIVE
11310 Gunpowder Drive, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2050 sqft
FURNISHED BASEMENT 1 BEDROOM. SEPERATE ENTRANCE - KITCHENETTE - HARDWOOD FLOORS- UPDATED WITHIN THE LAST YEAR. UTILITIES INCLUDED - PLEASE CONTACT LANDLORD AUSTIN CALDWELL AT 202-424-9240 FOR QUESTIONS AND SHOWINGS.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Temple Hills
17 Units Available
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,191
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Suitland-Silver Hill
51 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
11 Units Available
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$1,095
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
18 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,968
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,943
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
28 Units Available
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
Studio
$1,525
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
819 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS. Contact a leasing agent for details.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
40 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,162
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
6 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,123
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
City GuideClinton
The lights are bright tonight / And your eyes shine tonight on Chesapeake Bay / Walk through the water and our feet get wet / And on the dark ended water I see your silhouette / Five dollars says that it's gone in a minute / Five dollars says that your heart goes with it." (- The Mountain Goats, "Going to Maryland")

Clinton, MD is an unusual place with a history tightly intertwined in the Civil War, Abraham Lincolns assassination and the last ditch maniacal efforts of some on the Confederate side. Today, however, its one of the most liberal and comfortable areas in the nation It has relatively manageable real estate for Maryland, where scads of well-to-do folks shack up on picturesque pieces of land. Big homes, big minds and big plans sums up the place pretty well. Government workers arrive here in droves. Renters dont do so well, as most people opt to buy, but there are a handful of leasable parcels ripe for the picking if you look hard. Search thoroughly you must. On the other hand, this place is only going to get better with age.

A Fascinating History

Clinton was once known as Surrattsville, and many want to return to the original moniker, but the reason for the change is a compelling one. Surratts Tavern is where John Wilkes Booth gathered his weapons and supplies after assassinating the president at Fords Theatre; it was his mother’s property. After the war ended, the town decided to change the name first to Robeysville, after that to Post Master, and then to Clinton. Many locals still call it Surrattsville, so be prepared to take that title on when you arrive.

As might be guessed, there are many places of historical distinction in this area, and they’re all worth investigating. This is where America began to form so taking the time to investigate is a must, especially since the population is well educated and highly intellectual. Having some educational foundation for a good debate is a highly prized quality.

Politics

Clinton is just a hop, skip and jump away from the DC metro area, closer than the long commutes by car or train would at first suggest, so you better believe people have opinions about everything from term limits to drone strikes. Expect to engage in political debates. The town skews heavily, heavily liberal, but anyone who can hold his own with logic and passion is welcome... if you can stand the heat.

Need to Know

Besides a passion for politics and an interest in history, you’re going to need a car, friend. There is definitely public transportation at work here, and many people utilize it to get into the capital, but day-to-day errands and entertainment are infinitely easier with a car, and in most cases, totally required. Plus, this is a neighborhood filled with homeowners; they even drive to the train!

Speaking of home ownership, that’s how it’s done around here. There are patches of rentals, but some 90 percent of residents own a home, making finding a temporary spot not only difficult but also strange, as in, people will think youre strange. Vacancy rates, as expected, are bottom of the barrel, so give yourself a solid month or more to find something suitable, or bite the bullet and buy.

Go Big or Go Home (to a Big House)

Neighborhoods here are fairly similar, with a few rare standouts among the bunch. Renters: skip over everything and head straight to Coles Corner or risk digging through slim pickings for months, maybe more.

Danville: Close to Fort Washington, this area has single family homes and townhomes, but not a single rental. Really. Like all the neighborhoods of Clinton, there are long commutes and gobs of government workers.

Town Center: Right in the middle of everything, just the way you like it. More amenities here, but zero of them are apartments for rent. These are all large single family homes. Dust off your snifter and polish your monocle.

Coles Corner: Heads up renters! Rejoice! There are high-rise apartment buildings here, right next to Andrews Naval Air Facility, with two bedroom apartments that are inexpensive. There’s even a halfway decent vacancy rate. Most folks take public trans too, so you can make friends on the way to work.

Clinton Heights: The most expensive area, with the biggest houses, and that same elevated level of urbane taste in the arts and fancy mustaches (probably). You’ll pay for that distinction, with a mortgage. Oh, and an almost nonexistent vacancy rate.

Future inhabitants of Clinton, it’s important you recognize that this is not a place for renters. I’ts not impossible, it’s not totally unheard of, but it is strange, especially since right across the I-495 there is a renters' paradise. But suit yourself. Just study up on the Civil War, practice your Ps and Qs, develop a fancy for the finer things in life, and start watching The Daily Show.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Clinton?
The average rent price for Clinton rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,110.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Clinton?
Some of the colleges located in the Clinton area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, Northern Virginia Community College, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Clinton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Clinton from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Bethesda.

