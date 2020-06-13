113 Apartments for rent in Clinton, MD

A Fascinating History

Clinton was once known as Surrattsville, and many want to return to the original moniker, but the reason for the change is a compelling one. Surratts Tavern is where John Wilkes Booth gathered his weapons and supplies after assassinating the president at Fords Theatre; it was his mother’s property. After the war ended, the town decided to change the name first to Robeysville, after that to Post Master, and then to Clinton. Many locals still call it Surrattsville, so be prepared to take that title on when you arrive.

As might be guessed, there are many places of historical distinction in this area, and they’re all worth investigating. This is where America began to form so taking the time to investigate is a must, especially since the population is well educated and highly intellectual. Having some educational foundation for a good debate is a highly prized quality.