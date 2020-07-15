/
Catholic University of America
298 Apartments For Rent Near Catholic University of America
104 Units Available
Eckington
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,900
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
983 sqft
Located in the heart of Union Market, The Batley is revolutionizing modern city living. Step into a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment perfect for those who enjoy their living quarters with a bit more flair.
119 Units Available
Eckington
The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,300
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1065 sqft
Named after 19th-century D.C. mayor Joseph Gales Jr.
202 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,852
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,222
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,222
1188 sqft
Whether you're coming from far away, or journeyed just a few metro stops, at Union Place, you know you've arrived. Connecting the distinct personalities of iconic Washington, D.C.
256 Units Available
U-Street
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,880
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,330
953 sqft
Live well at The Wren, modern apartments to suit every style — from studios to two-story lofts, all designed with balance in mind.
36 Units Available
Logan Circle - Shaw
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,675
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,535
1507 sqft
Located in downtown Washington, DC. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pet-friendly building. Amenities include gardens, yoga, coffee bar, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
114 Units Available
U-Street
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,895
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
977 sqft
Humming with energy and culture, Shaw is known as DC's most authentic neighborhood. Wander amid vibrant murals and historic buildings, cozy cafes, bars and bookstores, chic boutiques and galleries, casual eateries and inventive restaurants.
74 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Camden NoMa
61 Pierce Street, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,552
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,101
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
1155 sqft
Easy access to Route 50, Interstate 395 and public transportation routes. Upscale living with 24-hour concierge, rooftop entertainment lounge and pool with hot tub. Custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.
55 Units Available
Columbia Heights
The Clifton
1315 Clifton Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,291
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
851 sqft
The Clifton is located at 1315 Clifton Street NW Washington, DC and is managed by Aria Residential, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
111 Units Available
U-Street
901W
901 W Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,400
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hometown hero Duke Ellington famously said, “If it sounds good, it is good,” so how does this sound? 901W is the vibrant new epicenter of the historic and evolving Shaw neighborhood.
26 Units Available
Columbia Heights
Highland Park at Columbia Heights Metro
1400 Irving St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1048 sqft
Pet-friendly property located close to 16th Street Park, the Columbia Heights Station, shops and bars. Features in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite countertops. Onsite amenities include double-floor fitness center and rooftop deck.
57 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Station House
701 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
987 sqft
Discover Station House – Washington, DC’s premier new address, designed for the way you want to live now.
61 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,975
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,134
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1091 sqft
Close to NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station. Spacious apartments with plank flooring and in-unit washers and dryers in a pet-friendly community boasting many fitness and leisure amenities. Bike storage and garage car parking on-site.
102 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Resa
22 M Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,898
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,080
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,433
1076 sqft
At RESA, living centers around the Swedish concept of lagom: creating a life that is just right. A glass of wine with friends, cooking with loved ones, reading by the fire, or lounging on the terrace watching the sunset.
13 Units Available
Brentwood - Langdon
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy onsite amenities from Brentwood property, including hot tub, piano room and pool table. Experience convenience with in-unit laundry, ice maker and microwave. Near Rhode Island Ave NW, the Rhode Island Metro Station and restaurants.
38 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
The Belgard
33 N St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,770
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
988 sqft
Air-conditioned units that feature electronic thermostats, ceiling fans, high ceilings, oversized closets, fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. Close to the Academy for Ideal Education.
17 Units Available
Brookland
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,996
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,167
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1053 sqft
Premier homes with walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and thoughtful designs. Feature a 24-hour fitness room, game room and grill area on-site. Near the Brookland-CUA Metro Station and Fort Bunker Hill.
63 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,740
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1076 sqft
Minutes from Route 50, public transportation and the New York Avenue Playground. Studio up to three-bedroom furnished apartments available. Chef kitchens with granite counters. Natural hardwood flooring and double-paned windows. Wine room and 24-hour concierge.
30 Units Available
U-Street
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,818
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,239
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,442
1096 sqft
Contemporary design with every convenience, featuring high-end finishes and European wide-plank flooring. Spacious layout with ample storage. On-site amenities include a rooftop terrace and yoga studio. Located in a vibrant new community.
63 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,729
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,826
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,706
1122 sqft
Gleaming high-rise in hip NoMa neighborhood. Light-filled, contemporary apartments offer custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Property features interior courtyard with fire pits and BBQs, 24-hour gym and dog park. Close to Metro.
45 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,495
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1011 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
31 Units Available
Brookland
Brookland Press
806 Channing Pl NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,698
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,762
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
920 sqft
Uniquely designed apartment homes with studio, one- and two-bedroom models available. Thoughtful details including an on-site bike shop, dog park, and fitness studio. Conveniently located near Rhode Island Avenue.
38 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
77H
77 H St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,870
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1089 sqft
Located in the heart of D.C. A short walk from Judiciary Square, Georgetown University Law Center and Union Station. Convenient to I-395. Pet-friendly, with dog park, parking, community garden and pool.
26 Units Available
Logan Circle - Shaw
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,853
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,336
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,009
1168 sqft
High-end living with exquisite views, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, infinity pools and lounging waterfalls. Conveniently located in Shaw, an energetic, walkable neighborhood with excellent restaurants and shopping.
57 Units Available
Trinidad - Langston
i5 Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,762
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,823
901 sqft
Curate a distinctive lifestyle at i5 Union Market, where life is made to order in a collection of brand-new, uniquely-crafted private, furnished, and co-living apartment homes.