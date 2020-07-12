/
barcroft
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:57 PM
102 Apartments for rent in Barcroft, Arlington, VA
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
41 Units Available
Centro Arlington
950 South George Mason Drive, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,624
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
989 sqft
to Centro With easy access to your favorite destinations, Centro Arlington is the place you can't wait to come home to.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
2 Units Available
Columbia Park
942 S Wakefield St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready homes with plush carpeting, designer kitchens and sound-proofing between units. Residents have access to free parking, among other amenities. Columbia Pike is 5 minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
989 BUCHANAN STREET S
989 South Buchanan Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
880 sqft
TOP FLOOR largest unit in building with 927 Square feet of living space! Apartment features loads of amenities! Huge modern kitchen! Nearly floor to ceiling windows makes this unit bright and airy! Huge master suite with private full bath & walk-in
Results within 1 mile of Barcroft
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
13 Units Available
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1177 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, elevator, concierge and game room. Residents also enjoy in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Located a short drive from Bailey's Branch Park and Leesburg Pike Plaza.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
37 Units Available
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,695
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1096 sqft
Urban living with modern comforts. Proximity to Ballston Common Mall and the Ballston Metro place you within minutes of entertainment. Stunning interiors with stainless steel appliances and unique hardwood flooring.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
34 Units Available
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,683
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There's a 24-hour fitness center, sophisticated game room and gorgeous pool featured at this community. Resident living spaces include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and plush carpeting. Leesburg Pike Plaza is within walking distance.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
38 Units Available
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,759
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
1097 sqft
Spacious floor plans with natural light in loft- and flat-style apartments. Equipped with stainless steel appliances and full-sized washer and dryer. Conveniently located near hundreds of stores and restaurants, including Old Town Alexandria.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
117 Units Available
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1170 sqft
Style and luxury with modern appliances, elegant appointments, private balconies and beautiful touches. 24-hour concierge meets your every need. Full courtyard and clubhouse to entertain guests.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
14 Units Available
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,928
1144 sqft
Modern complex with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and spacious layouts. Spa-like bathrooms and walk-out balconies with views of downtown Washington, DC, and Virginia. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
17 Units Available
Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,019
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1139 sqft
Stunning high-rise with rooftop pool, terrace and parking garage. Units have W/D, granite counters, patio/balcony and bright interiors. Close to Ballston-MU Station, buses and I-66. Shopping and entertainment just steps away.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
75 Units Available
Origin
700 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,950
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1080 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. This is the place of true originals. Where the plot is yours to write, the stakes yours to claim.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
54 Units Available
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
970 sqft
Close to Ballston-MU Metro Station, these homes feature soundproofed rooms, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a fully-equipped business center, a game room and a swimming pool.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
12 Units Available
Virginia Square Plaza
801 N Monroe St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,695
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
975 sqft
Upscale and easily accessible from Downtown Washington, D.C. On-site business center, fitness center, lounge and concierge. Pet-free community. Large closets, balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Reserved parking available.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
56 Units Available
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,725
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1205 sqft
Homes with soundproofing, walk-in closets, high-speed internet and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a fitness center, a business center and grilling stations. Only 8 minutes from Georgetown University.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
29 Units Available
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,370
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
896 sqft
Classic architecture in quiet community. Late 1930s style updated for modern life. In-unit laundry adds to convenience. Cats and dogs allowed. Make payments with easy e-payment system.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
32 Units Available
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
43 Units Available
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,935
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
950 sqft
Modern homes with private balconies, walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Residents have access to a lounge and a business center, among other amenities. Close to I-66.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
46 Units Available
The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,197
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1093 sqft
Modern studio-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry and large closets. Gated community has fitness centers, conference room, rooftop terrace and shuttle to Pentagon City Metro. Near I-395.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Spectrum Apartments
5055 S Chesterfield Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,494
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,663
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
offers newly redesigned flats which include gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer in each apartment home.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,615
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1042 sqft
is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Golden Gate
3529 Leesburg Ct, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great for commuters! Situated near I-395, Columbia Pike and Route 50. Luxurious units feature a patio/balcony, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants can enjoy pool, on-site laundry and media room.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
29 Units Available
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1035 sqft
Luxury community with valet concierge, on-site lounge, bar and restaurant. Walking distance from grocery stores and retail. Easy access to the Orange Metro line and Capital Bikeshare station.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
45 Units Available
Ballston Place
901 N Pollard St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,225
1457 sqft
Feel right at home with crown molding, wall-to-wall carpeting and tiled baths. Cook in sleek kitchen overlooking the skyline of Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, conference room and business center available. Bring your dog and cat.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Arbor Heights
5203 8th Road South, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,083
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
692 sqft
Our beautiful community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA. This outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel with the convenience of city living.
