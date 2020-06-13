140 Apartments for rent in Forestville, MD📍
1 of 27
1 of 25
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 7
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 7
1 of 6
1 of 8
1 of 11
1 of 5
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 30
1 of 14
1 of 23
1 of 15
If you're looking to live in our nation's capital, but you want a little more peace and quiet and a little more space to breathe, you might want to consider nearby Forestville, MD. Forestville is just 11.5 miles away from Washington, D.C., so it is a convenient spot to settle down if you want to commute, and it's also a great place to live even if you don't have to commute. Forestville is home to about 12,350 people, and it has a ton of great neighborhoods and strong communities. The city has plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options, and it also has a great selection of convenient transportation opportunities.
Have you decided you want to move to Forestville? You are in luck, then, since there are many condos for rent, apartment rentals and studio apartments for rent throughout the town. Forestville is a suburb of Washington; sometimes people think of it as a neighborhood of the capital. However, in reality, Forestville is a town unto its own, and it is a town that has its own distinct neighborhoods. When you are moving anywhere, including Forestville, it is important to do your research about the city. You will want to know the ins and outs of each neighborhood to make sure that you are settling down in the right place. Some considerations to investigate are cost of housing, crime rates, access to transportation, convenient amenities and such. You can see which area is best for you to find your dream one-bedroom apartment in Forestville.
District Heights: District Heights is the name of North Forestville. The northern part of the city is closest to Washington, making it the most popular area for commuters and people who need to get into and out of the city easily. You can expect quiet neighborhoods here, with both apartment buildings and homes. You might even be able to find furnished apartments to rent; it is the kind of place that people don't always settle in long term.
Southern Forestville: Southern Forestville is farther away from Washington, meaning fewer political types or big-city folks make the decision to commute from here. Southern Forestville is a bit less pleasant than District Heights because it borders Andrews Air Force Base. You will probably feel safe here, but you won't enjoy hearing planes taking off and landing at all hours of the night.
If you decide that Forestville's the place for you, grab all the necessary documents you will need to rent an apartment. The proper documentation varies from landlord to landlord, but in general, expect to be asked for copies of your ID, bank statements, last year's tax returns, letters of reference from former landlords, letters of reference from former employers, proof of employment letters and something that proves your current income. Once you have gathered all of these, embark on your house-hunting mission! Maryland's winters can be cold and summers can be hot, but the weather is pretty tolerable all year long. This is a good thing because it means that you can schedule your house hunt any time, without the weather being an inconvenience.
Houses in Forestville and the Washington, area can be particularly sought after. If you find a home in Forestville that you like, the smart thing would be to apply for it right away. If you don't, you might lose out to another eager applicant. Come with your papers in hand, and your deposit in your bank account. The deposit allows you to secure the apartment, and it usually amounts to two months' rent. If you have a strict landlord or management company, though, it could be as much as three months' rent.
Forestville offers a great alternative to the nearby hustle and bustle of Washington. It feels like a small town, but with the big city nearby, you get the best of both worlds - a small community with convenient big-city amenities. Want to live in Forestville so you can commute into the city? Transportation is easier than ever here. If you own a car, as many Forestville residents do, you can hop on the Capital Beltway, which is I-95 and I-495, and get right into Washington. If you don't own a car or prefer to leave a smaller carbon footprint, take the train. The city's only a few miles from the metrorail's blue and green line. Carpool, park and ride! The Earth will thank you.
Obviously, there is tons to do in nearby Washington. You can visit the capitol of the United States, see lots of monuments, check out world-class history and art museums, and enjoy some of the best performing arts in the region. However, you don't actually have to leave Forestville to have a good time. One of the best things to do in Forestville is eat; check out comfort favorites like Ledo Pizza and Old Country Buffet. You can also find all of those international chain favorites. Love spending time outside and being active? Residents value that too in Forestville. South Forestville Park is a beautiful green area in town. There, everyone can enjoy tennis courts, picnic facilities, beautiful green lawns and lots of places to practice sports. The city even has its own waterfront site; it is called Ritchie Branch, and while you wouldn't swim in it, it will certainly do if you like the sound of lapping water.
Call Forestville home, and you will have the opportunity to live quietly and peacefully among your neighbors. Then, when you want, you will have the chance to head on in to one of the most exciting capital cities in one of the most exciting nations on the entire planet. You can't really beat that, can you?