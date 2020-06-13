Apartment List
140 Apartments for rent in Forestville, MD

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
2 Units Available
Dunhill South Apartments
5815 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy quality living at Dunhill South Apartments. Dunhill South Apartments offers modern, spacious, charming living.
Last updated April 28 at 09:00pm
4 Units Available
The District at Forestville
2723 Lorring Dr, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1010 sqft
Great location and luxury accommodations. This suburban paradise is close to Washington, D.C. city attractions, parks and Six Flags resort. Pet-friendly, recently renovated apartments feature patio/balcony, appliances and air conditioning. Pool and clubhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
7145 Donnell Place
7145 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
664 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 664; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1475.00; IMRID24438

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7149 DONNELL PLACE
7149 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,175
659 sqft
One bedroom condo with large patio. ceiling fan, new vinyl flooring and freshly painted. Close to major routes, shopping and public transportation. Ready for immediate occupancy. Community pool and playgrounds. Vouchers welcome.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7105 CROSS ST
7105 Cross Street, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1932 sqft
This 3 level townhome is located in an ideal location by major highways, shoppong, schools and resturants.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2922 FOREST RUN DRIVE
2922 Forest Run Drive, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1334 sqft
Move-In Ready! This End Unit Townhome with a garage features three freshly painted levels with hardwood on the main level and carpet upstairs and in the basement living areas.
Results within 1 mile of Forestville
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
40 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,162
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:43pm
5 Units Available
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd, Walker Mill, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
850 sqft
We know what you want in a home. We Have It! A Well-Maintained Apartment With Lots Of Room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
27 Units Available
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$940
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
934 sqft
At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you.
Last updated May 14 at 02:24pm
4 Units Available
Walker Mill Apartments
1296 Rochell Ave, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
973 sqft
Newly renovated, the apartments have received a thorough upgrade, including spacious kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and gas ranges. The pet-friendly community has a pool, on-site laundry and a playground for residents.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5216 Carswells Ave
5216 Carswell Avenue, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
934 sqft
Allentown Apartments - Property Id: 286130 Beautiful property located close to the shopping and dinning areas. Metro and bus transprotation within walking distance. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1319 MINNESOTA WAY
1319 Minnesota Way, Largo, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2264 sqft
Honey stop the car!! This is a must see! Looking for an absolutely beautiful home at a great price? This is it! This stately single family home was built in 2000 and beautifully renovated in 2018.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1749 ADDISON ROAD S
1749 Addison Road South, Walker Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1129 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Condo in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
6303 Hil-Mar Drive
6303 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,285
715 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 715; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1285.00; IMRID24441

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2001 COUNTY ROAD
2001 County Road, Walker Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath, near Suitland Metro station, and Addison Metro station. Freshly painted, updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, and living area, huge yard. Washer and dryer hookup, move in ready.
Results within 5 miles of Forestville
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Suitland-Silver Hill
51 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
15 Units Available
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
14 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,188
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
76 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Cheverly
11 Units Available
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
City GuideForestville
Did you know? Forestville, MD has produced some real talent? The city is home to the singer Ginuwine and the famous basketball player Kevin Durant. It was also once the hometown of Steny Hoyer, the Democratic Leader of the United States House of Representatives.

If you're looking to live in our nation's capital, but you want a little more peace and quiet and a little more space to breathe, you might want to consider nearby Forestville, MD. Forestville is just 11.5 miles away from Washington, D.C., so it is a convenient spot to settle down if you want to commute, and it's also a great place to live even if you don't have to commute. Forestville is home to about 12,350 people, and it has a ton of great neighborhoods and strong communities. The city has plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options, and it also has a great selection of convenient transportation opportunities.

Neighborhoods of Forestville

Have you decided you want to move to Forestville? You are in luck, then, since there are many condos for rent, apartment rentals and studio apartments for rent throughout the town. Forestville is a suburb of Washington; sometimes people think of it as a neighborhood of the capital. However, in reality, Forestville is a town unto its own, and it is a town that has its own distinct neighborhoods. When you are moving anywhere, including Forestville, it is important to do your research about the city. You will want to know the ins and outs of each neighborhood to make sure that you are settling down in the right place. Some considerations to investigate are cost of housing, crime rates, access to transportation, convenient amenities and such. You can see which area is best for you to find your dream one-bedroom apartment in Forestville.

District Heights: District Heights is the name of North Forestville. The northern part of the city is closest to Washington, making it the most popular area for commuters and people who need to get into and out of the city easily. You can expect quiet neighborhoods here, with both apartment buildings and homes. You might even be able to find furnished apartments to rent; it is the kind of place that people don't always settle in long term.

Southern Forestville: Southern Forestville is farther away from Washington, meaning fewer political types or big-city folks make the decision to commute from here. Southern Forestville is a bit less pleasant than District Heights because it borders Andrews Air Force Base. You will probably feel safe here, but you won't enjoy hearing planes taking off and landing at all hours of the night.

Moving to Forestville

If you decide that Forestville's the place for you, grab all the necessary documents you will need to rent an apartment. The proper documentation varies from landlord to landlord, but in general, expect to be asked for copies of your ID, bank statements, last year's tax returns, letters of reference from former landlords, letters of reference from former employers, proof of employment letters and something that proves your current income. Once you have gathered all of these, embark on your house-hunting mission! Maryland's winters can be cold and summers can be hot, but the weather is pretty tolerable all year long. This is a good thing because it means that you can schedule your house hunt any time, without the weather being an inconvenience.

Houses in Forestville and the Washington, area can be particularly sought after. If you find a home in Forestville that you like, the smart thing would be to apply for it right away. If you don't, you might lose out to another eager applicant. Come with your papers in hand, and your deposit in your bank account. The deposit allows you to secure the apartment, and it usually amounts to two months' rent. If you have a strict landlord or management company, though, it could be as much as three months' rent.

Living in Forestville

Forestville offers a great alternative to the nearby hustle and bustle of Washington. It feels like a small town, but with the big city nearby, you get the best of both worlds - a small community with convenient big-city amenities. Want to live in Forestville so you can commute into the city? Transportation is easier than ever here. If you own a car, as many Forestville residents do, you can hop on the Capital Beltway, which is I-95 and I-495, and get right into Washington. If you don't own a car or prefer to leave a smaller carbon footprint, take the train. The city's only a few miles from the metrorail's blue and green line. Carpool, park and ride! The Earth will thank you.

Obviously, there is tons to do in nearby Washington. You can visit the capitol of the United States, see lots of monuments, check out world-class history and art museums, and enjoy some of the best performing arts in the region. However, you don't actually have to leave Forestville to have a good time. One of the best things to do in Forestville is eat; check out comfort favorites like Ledo Pizza and Old Country Buffet. You can also find all of those international chain favorites. Love spending time outside and being active? Residents value that too in Forestville. South Forestville Park is a beautiful green area in town. There, everyone can enjoy tennis courts, picnic facilities, beautiful green lawns and lots of places to practice sports. The city even has its own waterfront site; it is called Ritchie Branch, and while you wouldn't swim in it, it will certainly do if you like the sound of lapping water.

Call Forestville home, and you will have the opportunity to live quietly and peacefully among your neighbors. Then, when you want, you will have the chance to head on in to one of the most exciting capital cities in one of the most exciting nations on the entire planet. You can't really beat that, can you?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Forestville?
The average rent price for Forestville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,490.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Forestville?
Some of the colleges located in the Forestville area include Howard Community College, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Prince George's Community College, and Marymount University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Forestville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Forestville from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

