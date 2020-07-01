411 N HARRISON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Super nice Arlington Craftsman with nice neutral paint scheme and hardwood floors. Fireplace. Big kitchen with center island. Large room sizes. Finished lower level with legal bedroom and full bath. Fenced rear yard. Rear Deck. Tons of parking. Across from a great park with pool and tennis courts etc.