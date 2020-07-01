All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 1 2019 at 1:15 AM

411 N HARRISON STREET

411 North Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

411 North Harrison Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Bluemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Super nice Arlington Craftsman with nice neutral paint scheme and hardwood floors. Fireplace. Big kitchen with center island. Large room sizes. Finished lower level with legal bedroom and full bath. Fenced rear yard. Rear Deck. Tons of parking. Across from a great park with pool and tennis courts etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 N HARRISON STREET have any available units?
411 N HARRISON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 N HARRISON STREET have?
Some of 411 N HARRISON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 N HARRISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
411 N HARRISON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 N HARRISON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 411 N HARRISON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 411 N HARRISON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 411 N HARRISON STREET offers parking.
Does 411 N HARRISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 N HARRISON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 N HARRISON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 411 N HARRISON STREET has a pool.
Does 411 N HARRISON STREET have accessible units?
No, 411 N HARRISON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 411 N HARRISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 N HARRISON STREET has units with dishwashers.

