Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3234 S STAFFORD STREET
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:10 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3234 S STAFFORD STREET
3234 South Stafford Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3234 South Stafford Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
End Unit Townhouse located in Fairlington! Great location near amenities and nice stroll to nearby Shirlington. Bus to metro, easy drive, or even bike to work! No smoking, no dogs, 1 cat is okay.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3234 S STAFFORD STREET have any available units?
3234 S STAFFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 3234 S STAFFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3234 S STAFFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 S STAFFORD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3234 S STAFFORD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3234 S STAFFORD STREET offer parking?
No, 3234 S STAFFORD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3234 S STAFFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3234 S STAFFORD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 S STAFFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 3234 S STAFFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3234 S STAFFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 3234 S STAFFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 S STAFFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3234 S STAFFORD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3234 S STAFFORD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3234 S STAFFORD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
