3234 5TH STREET N
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

3234 5TH STREET N

3234 5th St N · No Longer Available
Location

3234 5th St N, Arlington, VA 22201
Ashton Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
AMAZING LOCATION & FANTASTIC BUNGALOW! Easy stroll to Virginia Square, Clarendon, & Ballston! Relaxing front porch * Open floor plan w/high ceilings * Refinished hardwood floors throughout * Updated paint * Living room w/cozy fireplace * Spacious dining room * Updated kitchen w/breakfast nook * Sun porch * Renovated upper level bath * Large bedrooms * Fenced yard & garage * IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Minimum 2 year lease *No more than 4 unrelated tenants, dogs considered on a case by case basis - no cats. PLEASE EMAIL for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 5TH STREET N have any available units?
3234 5TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3234 5TH STREET N have?
Some of 3234 5TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3234 5TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3234 5TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 5TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3234 5TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 3234 5TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3234 5TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 3234 5TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3234 5TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 5TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3234 5TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3234 5TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3234 5TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 5TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3234 5TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
