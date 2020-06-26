3234 5TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

AMAZING LOCATION & FANTASTIC BUNGALOW! Easy stroll to Virginia Square, Clarendon, & Ballston! Relaxing front porch * Open floor plan w/high ceilings * Refinished hardwood floors throughout * Updated paint * Living room w/cozy fireplace * Spacious dining room * Updated kitchen w/breakfast nook * Sun porch * Renovated upper level bath * Large bedrooms * Fenced yard & garage * IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Minimum 2 year lease *No more than 4 unrelated tenants, dogs considered on a case by case basis - no cats. PLEASE EMAIL for more information.