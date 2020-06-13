3106 7th Street North, Arlington, VA 22201 Lyon Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SIX (6) MONTHS LEASE ONLY !!!! Move in ready 02/01/2019. Owners moving back in August/ September. Professionally managed 3BR 3BA single family home in the heart of Lyon Park. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3106 7TH STREET N have any available units?
3106 7TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3106 7TH STREET N have?
Some of 3106 7TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 7TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3106 7TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 7TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3106 7TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 3106 7TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 3106 7TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 3106 7TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3106 7TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 7TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3106 7TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3106 7TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3106 7TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 7TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3106 7TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.