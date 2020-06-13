All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019

3106 7TH STREET N

3106 7th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3106 7th Street North, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

SIX (6) MONTHS LEASE ONLY !!!! Move in ready 02/01/2019. Owners moving back in August/ September. Professionally managed 3BR 3BA single family home in the heart of Lyon Park. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 7TH STREET N have any available units?
3106 7TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
