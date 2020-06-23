2441 S Oxford St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated dog park some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A rare find! A uniquely large 4,600sqft lot and personal driveway with an elevated hill overview separate this home from the rest of its neighbors. Completely renovated multi-level commuters dream in the heart of Arlington. Fully updated and upgraded appliances throughout the house. An over-sized deck off kitchen with great views of Shirlington make this property perfect for anyone who enjoys the outdoors. Ready for immediate move-in.



Just a couple blocks walk to all the shops, restaurants and entertainment Shirlington Village has to offer. Right off from parks (Shirlington Dog park) and trails (W&OD running/cycling trail). Very short 3 miles away from the Crystal City Metro and Pentagon City Metro (Blue and Yellow Lines). 10-15 minutes commute to DC, 7-10 minutes to the Reagan National Airport, Pentagon, Pentagon City, and Crystal City.



* Flexible lease terms

* Min. Deposit: 1 month rent

* Tenant responsible for utilities (electricity and water)

* Allow/love pets but charge a fully refundable pet deposit



(RLNE4623625)