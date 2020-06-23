All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2441 S Oxford St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2441 S Oxford St

2441 South Oxford Street · No Longer Available
Location

2441 South Oxford Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Nauck

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A rare find! A uniquely large 4,600sqft lot and personal driveway with an elevated hill overview separate this home from the rest of its neighbors. Completely renovated multi-level commuters dream in the heart of Arlington. Fully updated and upgraded appliances throughout the house. An over-sized deck off kitchen with great views of Shirlington make this property perfect for anyone who enjoys the outdoors. Ready for immediate move-in.

Just a couple blocks walk to all the shops, restaurants and entertainment Shirlington Village has to offer. Right off from parks (Shirlington Dog park) and trails (W&OD running/cycling trail). Very short 3 miles away from the Crystal City Metro and Pentagon City Metro (Blue and Yellow Lines). 10-15 minutes commute to DC, 7-10 minutes to the Reagan National Airport, Pentagon, Pentagon City, and Crystal City.

* Flexible lease terms
* Min. Deposit: 1 month rent
* Tenant responsible for utilities (electricity and water)
* Allow/love pets but charge a fully refundable pet deposit

(RLNE4623625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

