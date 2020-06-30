Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground

Welcome to 2127 S Oxford St! You'll love the charm of this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath duplex with a remodeled kitchen! The Dining Room has a wet bar & wine fridge and is open to the Living Room, both the Living Room and Dining Room have hardwood floors. Hardwood floors in both Bedrooms upstairs, and both Bedrooms have built in closet organizers. Finished walk up lower level with recreation room, a second full Bath, and extra storage space in utility room with washer and dryer. Enjoy the fenced backyard! Close to Shirlington and the WO & D trail. Public playground just steps away! Application fee is $55.