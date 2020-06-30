All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:26 PM

2127 S OXFORD ST

2127 South Oxford Street · No Longer Available
Location

2127 South Oxford Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
Welcome to 2127 S Oxford St! You'll love the charm of this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath duplex with a remodeled kitchen! The Dining Room has a wet bar & wine fridge and is open to the Living Room, both the Living Room and Dining Room have hardwood floors. Hardwood floors in both Bedrooms upstairs, and both Bedrooms have built in closet organizers. Finished walk up lower level with recreation room, a second full Bath, and extra storage space in utility room with washer and dryer. Enjoy the fenced backyard! Close to Shirlington and the WO & D trail. Public playground just steps away! Application fee is $55.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 S OXFORD ST have any available units?
2127 S OXFORD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2127 S OXFORD ST have?
Some of 2127 S OXFORD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 S OXFORD ST currently offering any rent specials?
2127 S OXFORD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 S OXFORD ST pet-friendly?
No, 2127 S OXFORD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2127 S OXFORD ST offer parking?
Yes, 2127 S OXFORD ST offers parking.
Does 2127 S OXFORD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2127 S OXFORD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 S OXFORD ST have a pool?
No, 2127 S OXFORD ST does not have a pool.
Does 2127 S OXFORD ST have accessible units?
No, 2127 S OXFORD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 S OXFORD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2127 S OXFORD ST has units with dishwashers.

