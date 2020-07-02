All apartments in Arlington
Location

1414 North Ohio Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Highland Park - Overlee Knolls

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3b4cdda06b ---- 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, contemporary single family home. Renovations include plumbing, electrical, insulation, windows, floors, roof, and large finished basement. Dual zoned HVAC system. Kitchen has breakfast bar and opens to great room. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom has luxury spa bath. 600 sq. ft. patio. Fully finished lower level (basement). Fenced in, well kept backyard. Wall To Wall Carpeting Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

