1414 North Ohio Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3b4cdda06b ---- 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, contemporary single family home. Renovations include plumbing, electrical, insulation, windows, floors, roof, and large finished basement. Dual zoned HVAC system. Kitchen has breakfast bar and opens to great room. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom has luxury spa bath. 600 sq. ft. patio. Fully finished lower level (basement). Fenced in, well kept backyard. Wall To Wall Carpeting Wood Floors