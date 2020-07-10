Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

136 S Wise St Available 08/01/20 Beautifully updated & meticulously maintained 3BR Arlington End unit - Beautifully updated & meticulously maintained 3BR End unit Brick townhouse!! Neutral grey tones throughout keep the home light & bright*Newer light fixtures, kitchen w/granite counters, white cabinetry & tiled floors*Main level has open concept with beautiful refinished wood floors*Dining area off kitchen leads to living room with white wood-burning fireplace that leads to rear deck (perfect for grilling)*Bonus: extra closet space*Lower Level with full bathroom & washer/dryer*Upper level has 2 bedrooms*Master features a huge walk in closet! Convenient to Clarendon metro*Plenty of parking*Large attic for extra storage*Walk to Columbia Pike shopping*Located across the street from Butler Park*Commuters Dream location with easy access to DC, Clarendon, Columbia Pike, Crystal City, The Pentagon, Amazon HQ2, & all major commuting routes*



*AVAILABLE 8.1.2020*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Marc V for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*MarcV@ChambersTheory.com or call 703.801.2964



(RLNE5830881)