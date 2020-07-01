All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1320 Crystal Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1320 Crystal Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1320 Crystal Drive

1320 South Crystal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Crystal City Shops
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1320 South Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
extra storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Minutes away from the popular Custis Trail, Adams House is a 65-unit condominium building located at 2016 North Adams Street in Arlington, Virginia. Interior features found here include hardwood floors, large dining and living areas, spacious closets, and an open kitchen with upgraded appliances. Building amenities range from a fitness center, party room, extra storage rooms, a common laundry area, and a rooftop deck with views of the Washington skyline.

Family friendly and fully furnished with upscale, designer furnishings. Hotel grade linens, Turkish bath towels and bamboo pillows make this a lush retreat in the mix of your hectic business travel.

I-66 and Route 29 are very close to Adams House, with both offering direct access to downtown DC via the Key Bridge. The Metro bus offers plenty of stops around the building and there are trails and walkways for bikers and pedestrians too. The closest Metro station is the Courthouse station which services the Orange and Silver Lines of the Washington Metro. Surrounding the station are several popular eateries and bars like Rays The Steaks, Summers Restaurant, Irelands Four Courts Restaurant, and Afghan Kabob House. Those looking for recreational entertainment can travel to nearby McCoy Park while Fort C.F. Smith Park is also close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Crystal Drive have any available units?
1320 Crystal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Crystal Drive have?
Some of 1320 Crystal Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Crystal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Crystal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Crystal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Crystal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1320 Crystal Drive offer parking?
No, 1320 Crystal Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1320 Crystal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Crystal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Crystal Drive have a pool?
No, 1320 Crystal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Crystal Drive have accessible units?
No, 1320 Crystal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Crystal Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Crystal Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Boulevard
1537 Key Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Cherry Hill
2120 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22207
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Gates of Ballston
4108 4th St N
Arlington, VA 22203
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N
Arlington, VA 22201
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St
Arlington, VA 22201

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University