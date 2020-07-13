All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:30 PM

Stonewood

701 T C Jester Blvd · (281) 730-5700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 T C Jester Blvd, Houston, TX 77008
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2205 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,078

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Unit 5306 · Avail. now

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Unit 5106 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,113

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5212 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 911 sqft

Unit 4302 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,528

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 981 sqft

Unit 9207 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,534

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 981 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonewood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
accessible
garage
parking
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
Exhibiting modern charm in a historic area, Stonewood combines stunning architectural elements with lavish landscaping for incomparable curb appeal. Situated in the eclectic Houston Heights neighborhood, this community sits close to many city highlights yet remains tucked away in a peaceful residential district, delivering the ultimate experience in apartment living. At Stonewood, expansive common areas and luxe finishes come together to create homes that feel like sanctuaries, perfect for decompressing after a long day. Stainless steel appliances gleam beside custom cabinetry in the designer kitchens, and sandstone-colored, travertine backsplashes complete the sophisticated aesthetic. Select models boast additional luxuries, such as garden tubs, computer desks, and large balconies. Outside, Stonewood offers amenities to enhance any day. Jump start your morning at the coffee bar, get active in the 24-hour hour fitness center, work productively in the business center or treat your ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3- 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $150 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 ( 1 pet), $500 (2 pet)
limit: 2
rent: $20/month (1 pet), $30.month (2 pet)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease. Other, assigned. Private detached garages and covered parking available upon request. Garages are available for $100 and surface lots with covered parking is available for $30. Please call for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonewood have any available units?
Stonewood has 24 units available starting at $1,078 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonewood have?
Some of Stonewood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonewood currently offering any rent specials?
Stonewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonewood pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonewood is pet friendly.
Does Stonewood offer parking?
Yes, Stonewood offers parking.
Does Stonewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stonewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonewood have a pool?
Yes, Stonewood has a pool.
Does Stonewood have accessible units?
Yes, Stonewood has accessible units.
Does Stonewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonewood has units with dishwashers.
