Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Plaza at Westchase invites you to live life on your own terms. Our Houston apartments are situated perfectly near the great shopping of the Galleria and West Oaks Mall, bringing the best of Houston right to your doorstep. And, with our easy access to the Beltway 8/Sam Houston and Westpark Tollways, Interstate 10 and Highway 59, you'll get to where you're going in no time. Great Houston apartments, great service and the amenities you deserve. All at a location that's exactly right, exactly where you want to be.