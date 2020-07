Mid Main Lofts.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room package receiving yoga cats allowed trash valet

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! With exposed brick, vibrant colors, and award-winning Gensler architecture, our community connects seamlessly with the artistic heritage and spirit of the neighborhood. Dynamic and ever-evolving, Mid Main is a moving mosaic of artists, free spirits, and unconventional characters. Its an urban oasis at the forefront of innovation, where fringe is celebrated and youthful energy abounds. Discover independently owned and operated whimsical boutiques and two major performing arts venues. And when you make your home at our Mid Main Houston apartments, you're not just living in the best blocks in Houston you're part of it. Enjoy uncommon loft living that offers immediate gratification and an urban style you can make your own. Revel in inventive amenities, including a dog park, an extensive one-acre courtyard, and observation walkways with views of the ...