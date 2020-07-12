/
lazy brook timbergrove
285 Apartments for rent in Lazy Brook - Timbergrove, Houston, TX
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
77 Units Available
The Heights at 2121
2100 Tannehill Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$730
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$770
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
946 sqft
Four saltwater pools for plenty of places to cool off in the summer. On-site pet park. Generous storage throughout every home, with walk-in closets in every floor plan. One mile to I-610.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
21 Units Available
West 18th Lofts
2727 W 18th St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1403 sqft
Resident lounge with billiards, shuffleboard, foosball, high-top seating. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, sun shelves. Fitness center with spinning room and daily spin class. Kitchens with granite countertops and whirlpool appliances. Immediate access to I-610.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
The Gardens Apartments
1660 W TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
911 sqft
An oasis located near the beautiful White Oak Bayou and Timbergrove Manor Park. These pet friendly units are fully equipped and located on attractive park area with 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
24 Units Available
Stonewood
701 T C Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,078
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
974 sqft
Cascading fountain feeds the sparkling pool. Fitness room with cardio machines, resistance equipment and free weights. Great resident care with flexible lease terms, online resident portal, plus on-site management. Located less than a mile to I-10/Katy Freeway, within the Inner Loop.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
$
203 Units Available
The Dacoma
3900 Dacoma Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,141
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,273
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1174 sqft
An upscale apartment community inspired by the authentic spirit, casual vibe, and vibrant culture of Houston's Greater Heights neighborhood, The Dacoma is a luxurious haven, a mix of West Indies and New Creole style - rich in both comfort and
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Brittany Place Apartments
2338 W 18th St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
887 sqft
Located close to The Marquee and area parks. These modern apartments offer fantastic views. There are three pools onsite and ample covered parking. Select from several floor plans. On-site laundry. Large patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
62 Units Available
Heights at 4300 Apartments
4300 Sherwood Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$715
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
UPGRADED FEATURES FOR AN UPGRADED LIFE! Our newly remodeled apartment community is the perfect place for you to call home. Each of our apt homes are carefully designed with an open layout, great for both relaxing and entertaining.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
23 Units Available
Grove at White Oak
1710 West T C Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
Prime location close to hiking and biking trails along White Oak Bayou. Modern, bright interior design, with patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. On-site facilities include dog park, pool, business center, and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
18 Units Available
Colonial
900 N Durham Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
780 sqft
These units are modern and clean and provide amenities like close access to dining, shopping, and entertainment, as well as new carpet, open floor plans, and plenty of natural light.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
7 Units Available
Timbergrove Heights
1600 West T C Jester Boulevard, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
774 sqft
Completely renovated community nestled in the beautiful established Timbergrove Manor area of The Heights. Efficiently crafted one and two bedrooms designed to fit your style.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 5 at 08:20pm
7 Units Available
The Oaks of Timbergrove
1700 Seaspray Ct, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$880
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
902 sqft
Eight roomy floor plans available for conveniently-located apartments. All units come with hardwood floors, dishwasher, fireplace, and walk-in closets. Maintenance on-site. Clubhouse with gym. Well-manicured courtyard with grill. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
6 Units Available
Heights West 11th
2205 W 11th St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,311
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1064 sqft
This amenity-packed community includes an on-site pool, gym, coffee bar and trash valet. Apartments feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Merchants Park Shopping Center and Jaycee Park are both just short drives away.
Results within 1 mile of Lazy Brook - Timbergrove
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
46 Units Available
15th Street Flats
1414 North Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,462
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1174 sqft
15th Street Flats is the premier destination for exquisite one and two bedroom apartment homes. Our inspired Broadstone community is brimming with stunning architecture and all-inclusive amenities, just waiting for you to explore.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
31 Units Available
Viridian Design District
7100 Old Katy Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,023
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1224 sqft
Community built in 2015, so residents will be amongst the first to live in their homes. Gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry, stone backsplashes, granite and quartz countertops. Fitness center equipped for TRX, yoga, and spinning. Direct access to I-610 and I-10.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
74 Units Available
Heights Waterworks
515 W 20th St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,545
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1131 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
12 Units Available
Crossing at White Oak
2424 E TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,218
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bay windows in most floor plans. Fitness room with cardio and lifting equipment. Controlled access and alarm system for peace of mind. Across the street from White Oak Bayou Trail, and less than a mile to I-610.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
$
60 Units Available
Adobe Springs
3700 Watonga Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$669
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
934 sqft
Minutes from I-10, with convenient access to city's downtown. Spacious one and two bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
$
43 Units Available
Woods on Lamonte
4800 Lamonte Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1571 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom units, this development features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, in-unit dishwashers and ranges. Some units also feature fireplaces and extra storage for resident convenience.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
23 Units Available
Siena at Memorial Heights
600 Studemont St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1460 sqft
Located in the prime Memorial Heights area. Very near the Buffalo Bayou walking trail and the I-10, 610, 59, and many other major roads. Residents have private gated garages and get to live in a property influenced by classical Italian architecture next to elegant landscapes.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
$
35 Units Available
Cheval Apartments
7105 Old Katy Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1104 sqft
Located in the Memorial Park area, all units have in-unit laundry and dishwashers. Tenants have access to a putting green, wine room, 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool, serene tea solarium and Jacuzzi.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
24 Units Available
1300 North Post Oak
1300 N Post Oak Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment living conveniently located in Central Houston. Choose from studio to two-bedroom units featuring designer wood flooring and modern, open-concept kitchens. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in the Uptown and Galleria areas.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
8 Units Available
LaMonte Park
3737 Watonga Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1102 sqft
Gated community with 1- and 2-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Intrusion alarms, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Oak Forest-Garden Oaks neighborhood, near White Oak Bayou Greenway and U.S. 290.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
North Post Oaks Lofts
1255 N Post Oak Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,144
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1293 sqft
Central Houston location close to IKEA, Northwest Mall and the Walmart Supercenter. Luxurious community amenities including a theater room, resort-quality pool and spa, fitness center, playground and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
71 Units Available
Assembly at Historic Heights
525 Yale St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,262
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,351
1215 sqft
Prime location in Greater Heights Texas minutes away from dining, shopping and culture. High, dramatic ceilings with mix of carpet and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with pool, business center and clubhouse.
