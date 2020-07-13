All apartments in Houston
Find more places like
Riveraine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Riveraine
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:58 PM

Riveraine

8181 Colony Dr · (331) 215-5366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sharpstown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8181 Colony Dr, Houston, TX 77036
Sharpstown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Unit 3410 · Avail. now

$720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3809 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 831 sqft

Unit 1404 · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 831 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riveraine.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet access
media room
online portal
playground
pool table
Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, experience apartment living at its best in Houston at Riveraine Apartments. Located near the Westwood Country Club and Arthur Storey Park, Riveraine has easy access to many outdoor activities, as well as shopping, movie theaters, fine dining and medical facilities. Riveraine Apartments also provides easy access to Highway 59 and I-610. Living at Riveraine Apartments does not get any better than this. With an impressive selection of one and two bedroom floor plans, you're sure to find something perfectly suited for your personal preference. Designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, all of our apartment homes were thoughtfully detailed with highly attractive features to make you feel right at home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: gas, trash, pest control: $20/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $175 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit 45 lbs. Must have current vaccinations and license.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units: included in select leases
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Riveraine have any available units?
Riveraine has 6 units available starting at $670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Riveraine have?
Some of Riveraine's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riveraine currently offering any rent specials?
Riveraine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riveraine pet-friendly?
Yes, Riveraine is pet friendly.
Does Riveraine offer parking?
Yes, Riveraine offers parking.
Does Riveraine have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riveraine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riveraine have a pool?
Yes, Riveraine has a pool.
Does Riveraine have accessible units?
Yes, Riveraine has accessible units.
Does Riveraine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riveraine has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Latitude Med Center
1850 Old Main Street
Houston, TX 77030
The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
The Travis
3300 Main Street
Houston, TX 77002
Country Club
17610 Cali Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Gables Upper Kirby
2305 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77098
The Abbey at Grant Road
9611 Grant Rd
Houston, TX 77070
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Residences at Gramercy
2601 Gramercy St
Houston, TX 77030

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 BedroomsHouston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly PlacesHouston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXBryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar MeadowClear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown MontroseMemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of MedicineHouston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-DowntownUniversity of Houston