Riveraine.

Lease Length: 1-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: gas, trash, pest control: $20/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $175 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit 45 lbs. Must have current vaccinations and license.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units: included in select leases
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.