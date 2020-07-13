Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments game room guest parking internet access media room online portal playground pool table

Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, experience apartment living at its best in Houston at Riveraine Apartments. Located near the Westwood Country Club and Arthur Storey Park, Riveraine has easy access to many outdoor activities, as well as shopping, movie theaters, fine dining and medical facilities. Riveraine Apartments also provides easy access to Highway 59 and I-610. Living at Riveraine Apartments does not get any better than this. With an impressive selection of one and two bedroom floor plans, you're sure to find something perfectly suited for your personal preference. Designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, all of our apartment homes were thoughtfully detailed with highly attractive features to make you feel right at home.