All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Tuscany Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Tuscany Walk
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Tuscany Walk

2001 S Voss Rd · (281) 399-4408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2001 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,216

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,216

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,648

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,658

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 338 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,707

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tuscany Walk.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
internet access
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
alarm system
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
yoga
Walk inside: our richly appointed apartment homes nestled on the west side of Houston Galleria and the east side of memorial, provide you the perfect home in the perfect Houston location. Ten and eleven foot ceilings, granite island kitchens, private terraces and balconies, signature porcelain tile floors and spacious plans are few of the interior features that make this Houston apartment community a one of a kind in the metro.Walk into the Oasis: our resort-style pool equipped with sun shelf and lap lane, set among our lushly landscaped courtyard fully adorned with imported Medja Palm trees, Asian Jasmine and seasonal color, with lifestyle conveniences like day cabanas, grilling stations, and meditation fountains provide an escape from the hustle and bustle of Houston city life.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person, $200 admin fee due at the time of application
Deposit: $250- $400
Additional: $40/month amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300 one-time fee (non-refundable)
limit: 2 Pets Maximum
rent: $20/monthly per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 35 lb Maximum.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tuscany Walk have any available units?
Tuscany Walk has 34 units available starting at $1,216 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Tuscany Walk have?
Some of Tuscany Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tuscany Walk currently offering any rent specials?
Tuscany Walk is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Is Tuscany Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, Tuscany Walk is pet friendly.
Does Tuscany Walk offer parking?
Yes, Tuscany Walk offers parking.
Does Tuscany Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tuscany Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tuscany Walk have a pool?
Yes, Tuscany Walk has a pool.
Does Tuscany Walk have accessible units?
No, Tuscany Walk does not have accessible units.
Does Tuscany Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tuscany Walk has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Tuscany Walk?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Falls at Copper Lake
9140 Highway 6 N.
Houston, TX 77095
The Abbey at Briar Forest
11655 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Oaks at Greenview
794 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
The Alcove
77 E Edgebrook Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Residence At The Heights
611 W Cavalcade St
Houston, TX 77009
The Oaks of Timbergrove
1700 Seaspray Ct
Houston, TX 77008
Cashel Springs
14222 Wunderlich Dr
Houston, TX 77069

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity