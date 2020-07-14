All apartments in Houston
Truxillo
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Truxillo

Open Now until 6pm
3019 Truxillo Street · (832) 307-3188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3019 Truxillo Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 years AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 bedroom / 1 bath-1

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Truxillo.

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Exterior recently renovated. Unites under renovation. Small 8 unit property located minutes away from TSU. Great for students. Minutes away from UH, Midtown, Montrose and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per person
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: none
limit: 2
rent: $25/pet/mo
restrictions: No aggressive breeds allowed
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Truxillo have any available units?
Truxillo offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $750. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Truxillo have?
Some of Truxillo's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Truxillo currently offering any rent specials?
Truxillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Truxillo pet-friendly?
Yes, Truxillo is pet friendly.
Does Truxillo offer parking?
Yes, Truxillo offers parking.
Does Truxillo have units with washers and dryers?
No, Truxillo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Truxillo have a pool?
No, Truxillo does not have a pool.
Does Truxillo have accessible units?
No, Truxillo does not have accessible units.
Does Truxillo have units with dishwashers?
No, Truxillo does not have units with dishwashers.
