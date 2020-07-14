Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per person
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: none
limit: 2
rent: $25/pet/mo
restrictions: No aggressive breeds allowed
Parking Details: Street parking.