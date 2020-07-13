Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel ice maker oven range Property Amenities accessible concierge gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill car charging dog park hot tub internet access

The Fountains at Memorial City offers a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury and the perfect location. With our world-class amenities, our wonderful selection of unique designs and our focus on premier resident service, you will find this world to be truly inspirational. All set in the vibrant heart of fine dining, shopping, healthcare and business districts. Experience Memorial City Living the finest living in West Houston.Gorgeous accents. Smart designs. Wide-open floor plans. No detail has been forgotten at The Fountains at Memorial City.Here you will find upscale hi-rise living with granite and marble finishes, walnut cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, luxury baths and much more.From cozy one-bedroom to spacious three-bedroom urban retreats, you will discover amazing floor plans that fit your life.Conveniently located in the flourishing Memorial City area, The Fountains at Memorial City offers unparalleled amenities and the ultimate in luxury living.These brand new residences put you in the heart of upscale shopping, mouth-watering dining and tantalizing entertainment.Each residence offers exceptional views and spacious living areas in one of "Houston's" most upscale neighborhoods.Tucked away in a vibrant and dynamic Memorial City location, The Fountains at Memorial City Living offers you the location of a lifetime.You will be moments away from everything - tantalize your palate with the many culinary options, take the entire family shopping at Memorial City Mall, go ice skating, catch a movie or visit a park. For your health, one of Texas' leading healthcare centers, Memorial Hermann Hospital, is minutes away.Not to mention hundreds of other retail and service options to meet the needs of your active life. There is something for everyone at The Fountains at Memorial City.Community Blog