Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

The Fountains at Memorial City

9870 Gaylord Dr · (713) 589-6372
Location

9870 Gaylord Dr, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 806 · Avail. now

$1,965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit 1006 · Avail. Aug 24

$2,046

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit 916 · Avail. now

$2,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1221 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1226 · Avail. now

$2,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1357 sqft

Unit 724 · Avail. now

$2,854

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1538 sqft

Unit 824 · Avail. now

$2,884

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1538 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Fountains at Memorial City.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
car charging
dog park
hot tub
internet access
The Fountains at Memorial City offers a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury and the perfect location. With our world-class amenities, our wonderful selection of unique designs and our focus on premier resident service, you will find this world to be truly inspirational. All set in the vibrant heart of fine dining, shopping, healthcare and business districts. Experience Memorial City Living the finest living in West Houston.Gorgeous accents. Smart designs. Wide-open floor plans. No detail has been forgotten at The Fountains at Memorial City.Here you will find upscale hi-rise living with granite and marble finishes, walnut cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, luxury baths and much more.From cozy one-bedroom to spacious three-bedroom urban retreats, you will discover amazing floor plans that fit your life.Conveniently located in the flourishing Memorial City area, The Fountains at Memorial City offers unparalleled amenities and the ultimate in luxury living.These brand new residences put you in the heart of upscale shopping, mouth-watering dining and tantalizing entertainment.Each residence offers exceptional views and spacious living areas in one of "Houston's" most upscale neighborhoods.Tucked away in a vibrant and dynamic Memorial City location, The Fountains at Memorial City Living offers you the location of a lifetime.You will be moments away from everything - tantalize your palate with the many culinary options, take the entire family shopping at Memorial City Mall, go ice skating, catch a movie or visit a park. For your health, one of Texas' leading healthcare centers, Memorial Hermann Hospital, is minutes away.Not to mention hundreds of other retail and service options to meet the needs of your active life. There is something for everyone at The Fountains at Memorial City.Community Blog

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $1000 (1 bedroom), $1250 (2 bedroom), $1500 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 (for up to 2)
fee: $500 (under 35 lbs) and $1,000 (over 36 lbs)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease (unreserved), $100/month (reserved).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Fountains at Memorial City have any available units?
The Fountains at Memorial City has 12 units available starting at $1,965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Fountains at Memorial City have?
Some of The Fountains at Memorial City's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Fountains at Memorial City currently offering any rent specials?
The Fountains at Memorial City is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Fountains at Memorial City pet-friendly?
Yes, The Fountains at Memorial City is pet friendly.
Does The Fountains at Memorial City offer parking?
Yes, The Fountains at Memorial City offers parking.
Does The Fountains at Memorial City have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Fountains at Memorial City offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Fountains at Memorial City have a pool?
Yes, The Fountains at Memorial City has a pool.
Does The Fountains at Memorial City have accessible units?
Yes, The Fountains at Memorial City has accessible units.
Does The Fountains at Memorial City have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Fountains at Memorial City has units with dishwashers.
