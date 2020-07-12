/
sharpstown
278 Apartments for rent in Sharpstown, Houston, TX
Artisan West
8300 Sands Point Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1176 sqft
Located near Highway 59 and Loop 610. This modern community has spacious apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pools, laundry facilities, a playground and gated access.
Sterling Point
6601 Dunlap St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$651
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
992 sqft
Convenient Sharpstown location with access to I-69 and I-610. Spacious, pet-friendly 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with built-in bookshelves, central A/C and W/D hookups. Community features pool and carports. Close to PlazAmericas mall.
Gardens at Bissonnet
7400 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$895
1092 sqft
A bright and cheery, pet-friendly apartment located conveniently in the heart of Southwest Houston. Gardens at Bissonnet is filled with extras, including a gated pool, on-site laundry and car port.
Riveraine
8181 Colony Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$670
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
817 sqft
Just south of Beechnut street and east of Brays Bayou, these comfortable one- and two-bedroom units include air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces, patios and balconies, and new refrigerators.
Results within 1 mile of Sharpstown
Arlo Westchase
3505 W Sam Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1216 sqft
Located conveniently off West Sam Houston Parkway in Houston. Community has a clubhouse with flat screen TV, pool, free Wi-Fi and more. Tenants can find in-unit laundry, dishwasher, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
The Gables at Richmond
3400 Ocee St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
938 sqft
Located just seconds from the shopping along Richmond Avenue, this community provides residents with on-site amenities such as a swimming pool, coffee bar and gym. Units feature walk-in closets and balconies or patios.
The Retreat at Westpark
10575 Westpark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1071 sqft
Storybook cottage with meticulously manicured gardens, near West Sam Houston Parkway South and Westpark Tollway. In-unit laundry and patio. High ceilings, large windows, and communal swimming pool.
Everly
2827 Dunvale Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1145 sqft
Centrally-located units, close to Houston's Galleria, Westchase and Energy Corridor neighborhoods. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, outdoor fire pit, and swimming pool. Courtyard with landscaped gardens.
Summervale
9221 Pagewood Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1082 sqft
A fantastic community near the 610 Loop and The Galleria. Spacious apartments featuring updated kitchens and open floor plans. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, carport, and gated access.
Arbor On Richmond
3401 Ocee St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$736
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$832
950 sqft
Offering 1-2 bedroom units, this complex is near Hwy. 59 and the 610 Loop. Pet-friendly amenities, air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers and extra storage in all units. Some include hardwood floors and recent renovation.
Remington Park
5510 S Rice Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1201 sqft
Fairly priced apartments located in a community that offers an indoor basketball court and monthly resident/staff events. Energetic, involved staff. Just a 5 minute drive to The Galleria.
5401 Chimney Rock
5401 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1040 sqft
Every home equipped with a washer and dryer. Four swimming pools for plenty of space to splash. Conveniences like on-site store and controlled-access entry. Less than a mile to I-69.
Finley West
9940 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1107 sqft
1-2 bedroom units available, recently renovated with fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Charming balcony or patio views of excellently-maintained grounds. Cats and dogs welcome. Gym on-site. Extra storage available.
Greenridge Place
3000 Greenridge Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1019 sqft
Multiple floor plans to match your needs. Fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment. Outdoor pool in a resort-like setting. Executive business center. Coffee bar. Located near I-69 and I-610.
Crossings at St. Charles
5505 Pine St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$890
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at St. Charles in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Ellis Apartments
5900 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$654
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,019
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Ellis Apartments in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Crossings at Berkley Square
5900 North Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at Berkley Square in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St, Houston, TX
Studio
$713
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
983 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Alora in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Broadmoor
10215 Beechnut St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1271 sqft
Located in a highly livable community. Each home includes black appliances, marble-styled countertops, and washer and dryer connections. On-site lounge area, pool, and athletic center. About 20 minutes to Memorial City Mall.
Trafalgar Apartment Homes
2900 Briarhurst Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**************Interior****************** Designer Two Tone Paint Washer/Dryer Connections * Air Conditioning Balcony & Patio Modern Ceiling Fans Dishwasher Disposal Brick Fireplace* Microwave Laminate Flooring* Brushed Nickel Fixtures New
Glenwood Apartment Homes
9255 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1137 sqft
Spacious two-bedroom units offer incomparable luxury with granite countertops, fireplace, and ample walk-in closets. Gym, pool, and parking all available on-site. Pet-friendly, fully carpeted. Conveniently located to Sam Houston Parkway West.
The Lenox Apartment Homes
6014 Winsome Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1000 sqft
Ideal location near The Galleria, wide selection of shopping and entertainment opportunities. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors, carpeting, in-unit laundry, covered patios, energy-efficient blinds. Keep active with dog park, pool and 24-hour gym on site.
3737 Hillcroft
3737 Hillcroft Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located for shoppers and commuters. Close to the Galleria Area, with easy access to US 59 and Beltway 8. Apartment features A/C, oversized closets and fans. Community amenities include pool, night patrol and courtyards.
Villas at Braeburn
9600 Braes Bayou Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Located across from BraeBurn Country Club and Brays Bayou Greenway Trail, there's plenty to enjoy at this property. The Southwest Shopping Center is only minutes away. Units feature walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
