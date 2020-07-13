All apartments in Houston
Advenir at Wynstone
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:59 PM

Advenir at Wynstone

6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N · (281) 344-2292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77049

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 337 · Avail. Jul 20

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 618 · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Advenir at Wynstone.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
e-payments
game room
online portal
playground
pool table
trash valet
With our many spacious apartments in North Houston, youll have plenty of room to make each apartment the home of your dreams. Whether you commute for work to downtown Houston or youre headed to class at San Jacinto Colleges North Campus, being a resident of Advenir at Wynstone means that youll be in a convenient location! While a resident, you can enjoy a dip in the community swimming pool, shoot hoops with some friends on the basketball court, and get some work done at the business center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $70 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Storage Details: Detached garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Advenir at Wynstone have any available units?
Advenir at Wynstone has 2 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Advenir at Wynstone have?
Some of Advenir at Wynstone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Advenir at Wynstone currently offering any rent specials?
Advenir at Wynstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Advenir at Wynstone pet-friendly?
Yes, Advenir at Wynstone is pet friendly.
Does Advenir at Wynstone offer parking?
Yes, Advenir at Wynstone offers parking.
Does Advenir at Wynstone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Advenir at Wynstone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Advenir at Wynstone have a pool?
Yes, Advenir at Wynstone has a pool.
Does Advenir at Wynstone have accessible units?
No, Advenir at Wynstone does not have accessible units.
Does Advenir at Wynstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Advenir at Wynstone has units with dishwashers.
