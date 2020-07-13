Advenir at Wynstone

Lease Length: 6, 12, 15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $70 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Storage Details: Detached garage: $100/month