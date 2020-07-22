All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:17 AM

Cedars at Ellington

950 FM 1959 Rd ·
Location

950 FM 1959 Rd, Houston, TX 77034
Southbelt - Ellington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-1002 · Avail. Jul 30

$801

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 5-502 · Avail. now

$801

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 5-503 · Avail. now

$801

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12-1223 · Avail. now

$1,056

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

Unit 10-1016 · Avail. now

$1,056

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

Unit 4-403 · Avail. now

$1,224

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedars at Ellington.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
online portal
package receiving
Our community offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes with great amenities for your comfort. Each home features a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast serving bar and plenty of space to prepare your favorite recipes.

Entertain with ease in your expansive living area with included window coverings and ceiling fans. Select units feature a welcoming fireplace for those cozy evenings at home. When it comes to enjoying your free time, this community has everything you need. This is what affordable luxury apartments look like in Houston, TX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $700
limit: 2 Pet Limit
rent: $10/monthly per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedars at Ellington have any available units?
Cedars at Ellington has 21 units available starting at $801 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Cedars at Ellington have?
Some of Cedars at Ellington's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedars at Ellington currently offering any rent specials?
Cedars at Ellington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedars at Ellington pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedars at Ellington is pet friendly.
Does Cedars at Ellington offer parking?
Yes, Cedars at Ellington offers parking.
Does Cedars at Ellington have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedars at Ellington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedars at Ellington have a pool?
Yes, Cedars at Ellington has a pool.
Does Cedars at Ellington have accessible units?
No, Cedars at Ellington does not have accessible units.
Does Cedars at Ellington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedars at Ellington has units with dishwashers.
