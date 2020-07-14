All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

The Abbey at Grant Road

9611 Grant Rd · (281) 377-8302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9611 Grant Rd, Houston, TX 77070
Willowbrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0132 · Avail. now

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 2632 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 3131 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1017 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2831 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Unit 1432 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Unit 1232 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

See 21+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Abbey at Grant Road.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
parking
business center
carport
coffee bar
e-payments
hot tub
Abbey at Grant Road did not flood in Hurricane Harvey and has available units for move in. We are offering flood relief move in specials
\n
\n
Welcome home to The Abbey at Grant Road Apartment Homes Featuring exciting new interior designs and brand new outdoor amenities!

You'll enjoy designer features such as your gourmet kitchen with glass backsplash, wine rack, stainless steel appliances including side by side fridge and built-in microwave, custom framed bath mirrors, garden tubs with curved shower rods, laminate wood flooring, crown molding, full-size washer/dryer included and much more!

Check out our Resident Clubhouse & Cyber Cafe with free WiFi. Kids love our playground! Socialize your pet at the playground in our Bark Park. Other outdoor amenities include our large tropical pool, and BBQ grill areas with a pergola perfect to enjoy your meal. Coming Soon: New state-of-the art fitness center!

With all the peace and tranquility, you won't believe how convenient you are to incredible dining & shopping and everything that the Vintage Park and Willowbrook Mall areas have to offer along Highway 249. Our modern floor plans are conveniently located close to NW Houstons major employers such as Hewlett Packard, Lone Star College - University Park, Prairie View University and Methodist Hospital.

Schedule a tour today to experience Life . . . The Way It Was Meant To Be!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Abbey at Grant Road have any available units?
The Abbey at Grant Road has 39 units available starting at $1,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Abbey at Grant Road have?
Some of The Abbey at Grant Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Abbey at Grant Road currently offering any rent specials?
The Abbey at Grant Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Abbey at Grant Road pet-friendly?
Yes, The Abbey at Grant Road is pet friendly.
Does The Abbey at Grant Road offer parking?
Yes, The Abbey at Grant Road offers parking.
Does The Abbey at Grant Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Abbey at Grant Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Abbey at Grant Road have a pool?
Yes, The Abbey at Grant Road has a pool.
Does The Abbey at Grant Road have accessible units?
No, The Abbey at Grant Road does not have accessible units.
Does The Abbey at Grant Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Abbey at Grant Road has units with dishwashers.
