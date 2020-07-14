Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly parking business center carport coffee bar e-payments hot tub

Abbey at Grant Road did not flood in Hurricane Harvey and has available units for move in. We are offering flood relief move in specials









Welcome home to The Abbey at Grant Road Apartment Homes Featuring exciting new interior designs and brand new outdoor amenities!



You'll enjoy designer features such as your gourmet kitchen with glass backsplash, wine rack, stainless steel appliances including side by side fridge and built-in microwave, custom framed bath mirrors, garden tubs with curved shower rods, laminate wood flooring, crown molding, full-size washer/dryer included and much more!



Check out our Resident Clubhouse & Cyber Cafe with free WiFi. Kids love our playground! Socialize your pet at the playground in our Bark Park. Other outdoor amenities include our large tropical pool, and BBQ grill areas with a pergola perfect to enjoy your meal. Coming Soon: New state-of-the art fitness center!



With all the peace and tranquility, you won't believe how convenient you are to incredible dining & shopping and everything that the Vintage Park and Willowbrook Mall areas have to offer along Highway 249. Our modern floor plans are conveniently located close to NW Houstons major employers such as Hewlett Packard, Lone Star College - University Park, Prairie View University and Methodist Hospital.



Schedule a tour today to experience Life . . . The Way It Was Meant To Be!