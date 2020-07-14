Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym bbq/grill car charging car wash area clubhouse concierge courtyard green community internet cafe online portal pool table smoke-free community trash valet valet service

Territory at Greenhouse is more than just an apartment community; it’s a stylish retreat that puts Cullen Park in your backyard and Katy’s best shopping and dining just a short distance from home. From park side to poolside, Territory at Greenhouse’s unparalleled amenities will deliver vacation vibes every day. Clean lines and high-end finishes create a sophisticated canvas for your personal style to shine through --whether you enjoy a modern minimalist look, or cozy family comfort. Choose from our sophisticated one-, two- and three-bedroom spacious floor plans. Claim your domain at Katy’s most enviable address and get ready to make it your very own.



Enjoy easy access to everything the vibrant cities of Houston and Katy have to offer. Hop on I-10 and easily commute to the Energy Corridor or downtown Houston. Explore the museums, see a show or head to nearby La Centerra at Cinco Ranch for retail or mouth-watering dining options. Get in your shopping fix at City Centre or Katy Mills Mall. With Cullen Park and its trails in your backyard, you can enjoy a hike, jog, bike ride or picnic any day of the week. George Bush Park is a short 10 minutes away, offering 8,000 acres of fun including more trails, an equestrian center, ballparks and an expansive dog park. Live the life you’ve always dreamed of at Territory at Greenhouse and experience our warm, inviting community.