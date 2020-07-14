All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Territory at Greenhouse

2500 Greenhouse Rd · (979) 335-8502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Houston
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

2500 Greenhouse Rd, Houston, TX 77084

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-5205 · Avail. Sep 28

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Unit 5-5306 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Unit 5-5304 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

See 36+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-8305 · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 12-12205 · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 7-7203 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

See 140+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9-9302 · Avail. now

$1,748

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1523 sqft

Unit 9-9307 · Avail. now

$1,748

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1523 sqft

Unit 9-9301 · Avail. now

$1,748

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1523 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Territory at Greenhouse.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
bbq/grill
car charging
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
green community
internet cafe
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
valet service
Territory at Greenhouse is more than just an apartment community; it’s a stylish retreat that puts Cullen Park in your backyard and Katy’s best shopping and dining just a short distance from home. From park side to poolside, Territory at Greenhouse’s unparalleled amenities will deliver vacation vibes every day. Clean lines and high-end finishes create a sophisticated canvas for your personal style to shine through --whether you enjoy a modern minimalist look, or cozy family comfort. Choose from our sophisticated one-, two- and three-bedroom spacious floor plans. Claim your domain at Katy’s most enviable address and get ready to make it your very own.

Enjoy easy access to everything the vibrant cities of Houston and Katy have to offer. Hop on I-10 and easily commute to the Energy Corridor or downtown Houston. Explore the museums, see a show or head to nearby La Centerra at Cinco Ranch for retail or mouth-watering dining options. Get in your shopping fix at City Centre or Katy Mills Mall. With Cullen Park and its trails in your backyard, you can enjoy a hike, jog, bike ride or picnic any day of the week. George Bush Park is a short 10 minutes away, offering 8,000 acres of fun including more trails, an equestrian center, ballparks and an expansive dog park. Live the life you’ve always dreamed of at Territory at Greenhouse and experience our warm, inviting community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 first, $35 additional
Deposit: $150 one bedroom, $250 two bedroom, and $350 three bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions, 99 lbs weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $25
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 99 lbs weight limit
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Territory at Greenhouse have any available units?
Territory at Greenhouse has 189 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Territory at Greenhouse have?
Some of Territory at Greenhouse's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Territory at Greenhouse currently offering any rent specials?
Territory at Greenhouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Territory at Greenhouse pet-friendly?
Yes, Territory at Greenhouse is pet friendly.
Does Territory at Greenhouse offer parking?
Yes, Territory at Greenhouse offers parking.
Does Territory at Greenhouse have units with washers and dryers?
No, Territory at Greenhouse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Territory at Greenhouse have a pool?
Yes, Territory at Greenhouse has a pool.
Does Territory at Greenhouse have accessible units?
Yes, Territory at Greenhouse has accessible units.
Does Territory at Greenhouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Territory at Greenhouse has units with dishwashers.

