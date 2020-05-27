All apartments in Houston
3019 Rosemary Park
3019 Rosemary Park

3019 Rosemary Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3019 Rosemary Park Lane, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
Stunning MODERN home with breathtaking lake and golf course views (#9,#10 & #18) at Royal Oaks Country Club! Situated on a highly desirable lot with multiple lake & country club views this incredible property is perched several feet over street level with a full 4 car garage & motor court.Upon entering the two story foyer,gleaming porcelain floors,inviting white finishes & the open plan greet you w/ natural light.Enjoy pool & golf views from almost every room on the first floor, or step out of the living room glass pocket wall for optimal views.Incredible chefs kitchen w/ commercial grade appliances, craft coffee maker, custom cabinetry,dual island w/ breakfast bar, wine & entertaining area, sprawling master retreat w/ adjoining work out/flex room,spa like bathroom retreat with steam shower & dual vanities,study, game AND media room,spacious guest suites,generous outdoor living space with summer kitchen, fire pit, gorgeous pool and spa, plenty of green space and privacy.One of a kind!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 Rosemary Park have any available units?
3019 Rosemary Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3019 Rosemary Park have?
Some of 3019 Rosemary Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 Rosemary Park currently offering any rent specials?
3019 Rosemary Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 Rosemary Park pet-friendly?
No, 3019 Rosemary Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3019 Rosemary Park offer parking?
Yes, 3019 Rosemary Park offers parking.
Does 3019 Rosemary Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3019 Rosemary Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 Rosemary Park have a pool?
Yes, 3019 Rosemary Park has a pool.
Does 3019 Rosemary Park have accessible units?
Yes, 3019 Rosemary Park has accessible units.
Does 3019 Rosemary Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3019 Rosemary Park has units with dishwashers.

