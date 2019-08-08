12 Things to Know Before Moving to Houston

Moving to Houston? We've got you covered.

Moving to Houston comes with a mix of urban amenities, a diverse population, and a robust job market. All of these combine to make a trendy city and a desirable place to live. Houston residents also have endless entertainment options from nightlife to six professional sports teams. This keeps Houstonians busy in between trying a number of award-winning restaurants. But before packing your bags and moving to Houston, there are some things you need to know.

1 . Know the Loop, Y’all

Locals talk "the Loop" to give directions and explain where they live in the city. Interstate 610 loops around central Houston and locals may disagree on whether or not living inside or outside of the Loop is best. But if you're not moving to Houston for the 'burbs, head inside the Loop for everything from museums to foodie-worthy restaurants and sports teams.

2 . They Call Houston “Bayou City” for a Reason

If you're not from Houston, you may not realize it's affectionately known as Bayou City. But Houston is full of boggy waterways winding right through the city, people's yards, as well as in unexpected areas. You can swing by the nearby Buffalo Bayou Park green space and enjoy the city views and running paths. However, be warned... they kind of breed mosquitoes.

3 . Houston is a Rapidly Growing Food City

Houston does not mess around when it comes to its food scene; it’s there to dominate your taste buds. Sure, you can score some seriously amazing barbeque and Tex Mex, but Houston also boasts diverse dishes and James Beard award-winning chefs. Turn moving to Houston all about eating your way through the city's plates of Viet-Cajun Crawfish, and popular restaurants including Nancy's Hustle, TRIS, and Indigo.

July 2019 Rental Trends: Houston vs. Large Cities

4 . Live Lavishly with a Modest Income

As the country's fourth most populous city in the nation, Houston is big on urban amenities and business with a reasonable price tag. You can still score some great deals on rent and real estate when moving to Houston. And according to our rent data, Houston's rents have remained pretty steady, with 0.6% year-over-year rent growth. Currently, the median rents in Houston are $845 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,034 for a two-bedroom. Compare these prices to other big cities and you can see why more and more renters move to Houston.

5 . Houston’s Job Market is Booming

The combination of the city’s reasonable rents and a booming job market means more money in your pocket when moving to Houston. The city enjoys a variety of thriving industries including oil and gas exploration, basic petroleum refining, medical research, and high-technology like aerospace. Have dreams of working for NASA? You can make it happen in Houston.

6 . This Won't Be Your First (or Last) Rodeo

Houston may be a thriving metropolitan city, but the city stays loyal to its Texan roots. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, or Rodeo Houston, is the largest livestock exhibition and rodeo in the world. Staged once a year, the 20-day-long event features everything you could want in a rodeo. Swing by for delicious barbecue cook-offs, live music, and even a carnival. By the time it’s all over, you’ll be planning for next year’s rodeo.

7 . Houston Has No Zoning Laws

Drive around Houston long enough, and you may start to notice that there's something a little different and fabulous about the city. Among other things that make it so unique, Houston has no zoning laws. Development is still governed by codes on how property can be subdivided, but the lack of zoning laws has grown some of Houston’s most exciting and eclectic neighborhoods. Come and explore them all when moving to Houston.

8 . The Beach is Less than an Hour Away

Houston summers are pretty hot, but the warm waters of the Texas Gulf Coast are just 45-minutes away. Pack a picnic, grab your swimsuit, and head to Gavelston for a day trip to escape the bustle of Houston. It’s like a coastal vacation without the need to splurge on airfare or stock-up on road trip games to keep you busy.

9 . Humidity Will Become an Old and Unwelcome Friend

If you're not into dry heat, you're in luck. Houston summers are notoriously humid. Locals eventually get used to it, use extra bug repellent when they head out, and enjoy the relatively mild weather come winter. If you are not used to this type of climate, it might come as a shock when the humidity starts rolling in.

10 . Go Underground in Houston's Pedestrian Tunnel System

There's an entire downtown underground in Houston that has nothing to do with insider's knowledge of the hippest nightclubs. Twenty feet below Houston's downtown streets, a system of tunnels winds more than 6 miles long. It once connected two movie theaters, but now services restaurants and retailers across 95 cities blocks. That’s one way to escape the humidity.

11 . Museums Are Everywhere in Houston

You don't have to move to New York City to enjoy an amazing museum culture. Houston has its own Museum District with 19 museums to choose from stretching across four walkable zones. Come and see the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, Moody Center for the Arts, and Buffalo Soldiers National Museum among other gems. Stroll through Hermann Park and you’ll find plenty of awesome museums to check out.

12 . Houston is Beyonce’s Hometown

Did you know Queen B was born and raised in Houston? Beyoncé was born in the Third Ward of Houston where she learned to sing and dance her way to the top. This historic neighborhood also houses Texas Southern University, The University of Houston, and the 10-acre Emancipation Park. Put everything you own in the box to the left and pack your bags for Houston.

Next Steps:

Are you convinced moving to Houston is right for you? Simplify finding a place to call home with Apartment List.