Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym pool internet access parking carport courtyard hot tub

Located in the charming Reliant Stadium/ Texas Medical Center area, Vie at The Medical Center combines the pleasures of garden style living with easy access to I-610 and TX-288 to Texas Medical Center, Galleria, and Mid-Town/Downtown destinations. One and two bedrooms classically styled apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens, crown molding, bay windows, wood-burning fireplaces, ceramic tile bathroom finishes, garden tubs, and spacious patios and balconies. Amenities include a relaxing resort style pool with sun deck and a 24hrs fitness center. We offer a private shuttle to Texas Medical Center & nearby University campuses. Discover the experience of Vie at The Medical Center.