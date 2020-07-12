Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

228 Apartments for rent in Westchase, Houston, TX

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Arlo Westchase
3505 W Sam Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1216 sqft
Located conveniently off West Sam Houston Parkway in Houston. Community has a clubhouse with flat screen TV, pool, free Wi-Fi and more. Tenants can find in-unit laundry, dishwasher, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Westpark
10575 Westpark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1071 sqft
Storybook cottage with meticulously manicured gardens, near West Sam Houston Parkway South and Westpark Tollway. In-unit laundry and patio. High ceilings, large windows, and communal swimming pool.
1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
20 Units Available
Woodchase
2900 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1076 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom homes with newly renovated interiors, built-in bookshelves and walk-in closets. Located in Westchase district, close to restaurants and shopping centers. Gated, pet-friendly community with a swimming pool and reserved covered parking.
1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
Camden Whispering Oaks
12655 W Houston Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1362 sqft
Open floorplans with windows that stretch nearly from floor to ceiling. Resort-style pool and sundeck surrounded by palm trees and lush landscaping. Fitness room bathed in natural light and equipped with a dozen cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights.
1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
14 Units Available
Finley West
9940 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1107 sqft
1-2 bedroom units available, recently renovated with fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Charming balcony or patio views of excellently-maintained grounds. Cats and dogs welcome. Gym on-site. Extra storage available.
1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
Plaza at Westchase
2601 Woodland Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1272 sqft
Located on Westheimer, which is close to 3 major freeways and within walking distance to many grocery stores and shopping centers. Very clean community and a friendly, cooperative staff.
1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
23 Units Available
Camden Park
2700 Woodland Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1248 sqft
Alarm monitoring and carport parking available. Resort-style pool fed by waterfalls. Less than a mile to shopping and dining, including Whole Foods.
1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
$
56 Units Available
Gramercy Park
3225 Woodland Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1268 sqft
Gramercy Park Apartments in Houston offer affordable living in the heart of Houston. Mature landscaping provides shade and greenery. Apartments feature balconies and spacious, renovated kitchens.
1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
60 Units Available
Central Park
3230 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
900 sqft
Finding a great place to live near downtown Houston has never been easier! Central Park Apartments is located in the heart of Westchase making it convenient to live where you work and play.
1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
Oaks of Westchase
2851 Wallingford Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$773
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
1129 sqft
Luxury units feature beautiful interiors inspired by custom designers. Granite countertops and full amenities. Fireplace and patio. Nearby attractions include the Houston Museum of Natural Science and the Space Center Houston.
1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
15 Units Available
Richmond Towne Homes
10777 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,074
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1136 sqft
Large windows for plenty of natural light throughout. Attached garage and in-home washer/dryer with every floor plan. Corporate housing and six-month leases available. Minutes to Beltway 8 and Westpark Tollway.
1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
53 Units Available
Cambridge Place
10901 Meadowglen Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1000 sqft
Located within walking distance of Whole Foods and the community bus line. Near the Houston Community College. Units offer washer/dryers, private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, and more. Residents enjoy the clubroom, professional tennis court, playground, and pool with grilling station.
1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 03:05pm
10 Units Available
Residences 2727
2727 Elmside Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1117 sqft
Prime location near Houston Medical Center and City Center, recently renovated interiors feature contemporary design with patio/balcony and oversized tubs. Social and sports-inclined enjoy access to courtyard, hot tub, pool and gym.
1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
22 Units Available
Camden Oak Crest
12025 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patio/balcony with every floorplan. Massive windows let in plenty of natural light. Alarm monitoring available. Spacious 24 hour fitness center with extensive resistance and cardio equipment.
1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
28 Units Available
Warwick at Westchase
10936 Meadowglen Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
942 sqft
Bold and quirky business center with coffee bar and Mac computers. Courtyards with grill and picnic areas shaded by the massive canopies of mature trees. An abundance of storage space throughout every home. One mile to Beltway 8.
1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
$
10 Units Available
Walnut Terrace
2801 Walnut Bend Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
975 sqft
Located in the Westchase District, close to Richmond and Westheimer. Apartments include crown molding, stackable washer-dryer connection, and ice maker. Community includes fitness center, tennis court, and internet cafe.
1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
41 Units Available
Madison Park of Westchase
9801 Meadowglen Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$752
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$832
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1350 sqft
Experience the finest in apartment living at Madison Park. Located in Houston, Texas, our marvelous apartments for rent community is nestled in the heart of the Westchase District, just off of Sam Houston Highway.
1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
The Columns at Westchase
3354 Rogerdale Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1389 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT WESTCHASEEnjoy suburban living at its finest in the heart of Houston at The Columns at Westchase! Westchase offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 692 to 1436 square feet.
1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
30 Units Available
The Milano
2500 Woodland Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1404 sqft
Nine-hole putting green. Resort-style pool with classically-styled columns and fountains. Elegant interiors with crown molding, nine-foot ceilings, custom paint options. Five minutes to Beltway 8.
1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
15 Units Available
Camden Stonebridge
9850 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1002 sqft
Huge windows, walk-in closets and garden tubs for comfortable living spaces. Resort-style pool accented with gardens and lounge areas. Fast access to Beltway 8 and Westpark Tollway
1 of 59

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Westchase Forest
11355 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1242 sqft
Washer and dryer in every floorplan, plus details like two-tone paint. Walking paths and picnic areas shaded by towering trees. Resort-style pools with shaded cabana lounge and barbeque areas. Open, inviting fitness room with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights.
Results within 1 mile of Westchase
1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
45 Units Available
Artisan West
8300 Sands Point Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1176 sqft
Located near Highway 59 and Loop 610. This modern community has spacious apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pools, laundry facilities, a playground and gated access.
1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
51 Units Available
The Gables at Richmond
3400 Ocee St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
938 sqft
Located just seconds from the shopping along Richmond Avenue, this community provides residents with on-site amenities such as a swimming pool, coffee bar and gym. Units feature walk-in closets and balconies or patios.
1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
40 Units Available
Ventura Lofts
2401 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,575
1043 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1635 sqft
Luxury units featuring garden tubs, separate showers, wood-style floors, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Many dining choices nearby including Rudi Lechner's and El Tiempo Cantina.
Westchase
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Westchase is one of Houston’s most successful business districts and is now home to affordably luxurious apartments as well. Find your next home in Westchase and be a part of the community’s transformation from suburban sprawl to urban paradise.

Transportation

  • West Sam Houston Tollway
  • Westpark Tollway
  • Beltway 8
  • Westheimer Rd.
  • 2 Park & Ride lots
  • 10 METRO Bus lines

Demographic

  • Working professionals
  • Age 25-54
  • College-educated
  • A mix of singles and young families

Contains:

  • Haliburton HQ
  • Chevron HQ

Close to:

  • The Galleria &  Uptown
  • Sugar Land
  • Arthur Storey Park
  • West Houston Medical Center
  • Royal Oaks Country Club
  • Chinatown

Westchase in three words: evolving, convenient, renewal

After decades of success as a thriving business district, Westchase is now one of Houston’s most appealing residential neighborhoods as well. Now is a great time to rent in Westchase while you can still take advantage of lower rents and exciting growth.

The history of Westchase

The Westchase region was once remote ranch land. The construction of Sam Houston Parkway in the late 80s allowed for greater accessibility and growth and it became clear that a master plan was needed to better develop Westchase. In 1995, local property owners and residents requested the creation of the tax-supported Westchase District.  The District’s mission is to improve economic development, resident safety, mobility, and beautification within the neighborhood. Westchase District even has a community Facebook page where city leaders and residents discuss news and events.

Living in Westchase

Westchase has successfully attracted many major employers like Haliburton, Chevron, and Samsung. The growth of big business has also enabled Westchase District to successfully recruit new developers to build more apartment complexes and retail spaces.

Despite all of the big business presence here and thanks to the efforts of the District, Westchase is quickly becoming a neighborhood that’s just as focused on its residents as it is on its commercial tenants. A weekly farmers market is held on Thursday afternoons to allow employees, residents, and carpooling parents to swing by on their drive home. Fresh produce and local vendors offer a nice break from Houston traffic. Grab some tamales for an easy dinner and a German pastry for dessert.

Renting in Westchase

With a growing and diverse rental market, there’s an apartment for everyone. Pools and fitness rooms pretty much come standard in Westchase apartments. Newer properties even have their own movie theaters and pool tables. The busy young professional can find a small crash pad that still allows for a speedy drive to work and restaurants. A small family can secure a spacious 3-bedroom apartment with fun community activities for the kids. Families will really appreciate the holiday spirit in Westchase. It’s home to the “Wonderland in Westchase” event complete with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a petting zoo, and 50,000 pounds of snow. Fresh snow isn’t something that many Houston neighborhoods can offer!

Things to do in Westchase

Of course, there’s plenty going on in Westchase the other 11 months of the year too. Westchase District has enough dining, shopping, and entertainment to keep even the most active resident satisfied. Busy Westheimer Road runs through the center of the neighborhood. An average Westheimer shopping center has a grocery store, dining options ranging from popular chains to family-run Indian restaurants, a neighborhood pub, and a dry cleaner. Westchase residents never have to travel far to access all the dining, retail, and services they need.

Should you need more, just head east on Westheimer until you hit The Galleria, Texas’ largest mall. The Uptown District surrounding The Galleria has boutique shopping, fine dining, and exciting nightlife. Westchase also has access to many major freeways which means you’re never far from any other destination in Houston, including both major airports.

Getting around Westchase

Although sprawling Houston is known for its reliance on cars, Westchase District and its employers are doing their best to reduce traffic. There are 2 Park & Ride commuter lots and even some shuttles providing transport to the bigger corporate campuses. The official long-range plan of the Westchase District involves increasing the area’s walkability. The Library Loop paved trail, which runs along Richmond Avenue, is lined with newly planted trees and even has a playground-inspired exercise station. You’ll find a mix of runners, cyclists, and families walking their dogs along the trail. Construction just started on the longer Brays Bayou Connector trail. When construction is complete, Westchase residents will be able to get from Richmond to Arthur Storey Park without having to leave the trail network. Future plans also include reducing the size of city blocks to make them safer and more pedestrian friendly.

Crime has been a past concern for the area, so the Westchase District is working hard to reduce crime and keep the neighborhood safe. A portion of the taxpayer funds pays for off-duty police officers to patrol the area. These officers supplement the work of the Houston Police Department. Over 60% of Westchase apartments are Blue-Star Certified. To earn this certification, apartment managers must attend detailed safety training from the Houston Police Department. Blue-Star complexes even offer safety education events for renters. These methods are clearly working, as crime in Westchase has dropped 23% since 2004. Westchase crime rates are now lower than the city average.

Now is the perfect time to find your dream apartment in Westchase. Get in while the beautification project is still underway to guarantee affordable rents and first access to future parks and trails. If you’re sick of suffering the long Houston commute, head to Westchase where work, entertainment, and relaxation are just 5 minutes away.

