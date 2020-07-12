228 Apartments for rent in Westchase, Houston, TX
Westchase is one of Houston’s most successful business districts and is now home to affordably luxurious apartments as well. Find your next home in Westchase and be a part of the community’s transformation from suburban sprawl to urban paradise.
Transportation
- West Sam Houston Tollway
- Westpark Tollway
- Beltway 8
- Westheimer Rd.
- 2 Park & Ride lots
- 10 METRO Bus lines
Demographic
- Working professionals
- Age 25-54
- College-educated
- A mix of singles and young families
Contains:
- Haliburton HQ
- Chevron HQ
Close to:
- The Galleria & Uptown
- Sugar Land
- Arthur Storey Park
- West Houston Medical Center
- Royal Oaks Country Club
- Chinatown
Westchase in three words: evolving, convenient, renewal
After decades of success as a thriving business district, Westchase is now one of Houston’s most appealing residential neighborhoods as well. Now is a great time to rent in Westchase while you can still take advantage of lower rents and exciting growth.
The Westchase region was once remote ranch land. The construction of Sam Houston Parkway in the late 80s allowed for greater accessibility and growth and it became clear that a master plan was needed to better develop Westchase. In 1995, local property owners and residents requested the creation of the tax-supported Westchase District. The District’s mission is to improve economic development, resident safety, mobility, and beautification within the neighborhood. Westchase District even has a community Facebook page where city leaders and residents discuss news and events.
Westchase has successfully attracted many major employers like Haliburton, Chevron, and Samsung. The growth of big business has also enabled Westchase District to successfully recruit new developers to build more apartment complexes and retail spaces.
Despite all of the big business presence here and thanks to the efforts of the District, Westchase is quickly becoming a neighborhood that’s just as focused on its residents as it is on its commercial tenants. A weekly farmers market is held on Thursday afternoons to allow employees, residents, and carpooling parents to swing by on their drive home. Fresh produce and local vendors offer a nice break from Houston traffic. Grab some tamales for an easy dinner and a German pastry for dessert.
With a growing and diverse rental market, there’s an apartment for everyone. Pools and fitness rooms pretty much come standard in Westchase apartments. Newer properties even have their own movie theaters and pool tables. The busy young professional can find a small crash pad that still allows for a speedy drive to work and restaurants. A small family can secure a spacious 3-bedroom apartment with fun community activities for the kids. Families will really appreciate the holiday spirit in Westchase. It’s home to the “Wonderland in Westchase” event complete with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a petting zoo, and 50,000 pounds of snow. Fresh snow isn’t something that many Houston neighborhoods can offer!
Of course, there’s plenty going on in Westchase the other 11 months of the year too. Westchase District has enough dining, shopping, and entertainment to keep even the most active resident satisfied. Busy Westheimer Road runs through the center of the neighborhood. An average Westheimer shopping center has a grocery store, dining options ranging from popular chains to family-run Indian restaurants, a neighborhood pub, and a dry cleaner. Westchase residents never have to travel far to access all the dining, retail, and services they need.
Should you need more, just head east on Westheimer until you hit The Galleria, Texas’ largest mall. The Uptown District surrounding The Galleria has boutique shopping, fine dining, and exciting nightlife. Westchase also has access to many major freeways which means you’re never far from any other destination in Houston, including both major airports.
Although sprawling Houston is known for its reliance on cars, Westchase District and its employers are doing their best to reduce traffic. There are 2 Park & Ride commuter lots and even some shuttles providing transport to the bigger corporate campuses. The official long-range plan of the Westchase District involves increasing the area’s walkability. The Library Loop paved trail, which runs along Richmond Avenue, is lined with newly planted trees and even has a playground-inspired exercise station. You’ll find a mix of runners, cyclists, and families walking their dogs along the trail. Construction just started on the longer Brays Bayou Connector trail. When construction is complete, Westchase residents will be able to get from Richmond to Arthur Storey Park without having to leave the trail network. Future plans also include reducing the size of city blocks to make them safer and more pedestrian friendly.
Crime has been a past concern for the area, so the Westchase District is working hard to reduce crime and keep the neighborhood safe. A portion of the taxpayer funds pays for off-duty police officers to patrol the area. These officers supplement the work of the Houston Police Department. Over 60% of Westchase apartments are Blue-Star Certified. To earn this certification, apartment managers must attend detailed safety training from the Houston Police Department. Blue-Star complexes even offer safety education events for renters. These methods are clearly working, as crime in Westchase has dropped 23% since 2004. Westchase crime rates are now lower than the city average.
Now is the perfect time to find your dream apartment in Westchase. Get in while the beautification project is still underway to guarantee affordable rents and first access to future parks and trails. If you’re sick of suffering the long Houston commute, head to Westchase where work, entertainment, and relaxation are just 5 minutes away.