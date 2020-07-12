228 Apartments for rent in Westchase, Houston, TX

Although sprawling Houston is known for its reliance on cars, Westchase District and its employers are doing their best to reduce traffic. There are 2 Park & Ride commuter lots and even some shuttles providing transport to the bigger corporate campuses. The official long-range plan of the Westchase District involves increasing the area’s walkability. The Library Loop paved trail, which runs along Richmond Avenue, is lined with newly planted trees and even has a playground-inspired exercise station. You’ll find a mix of runners, cyclists, and families walking their dogs along the trail. Construction just started on the longer Brays Bayou Connector trail. When construction is complete, Westchase residents will be able to get from Richmond to Arthur Storey Park without having to leave the trail network. Future plans also include reducing the size of city blocks to make them safer and more pedestrian friendly.

Crime has been a past concern for the area, so the Westchase District is working hard to reduce crime and keep the neighborhood safe. A portion of the taxpayer funds pays for off-duty police officers to patrol the area. These officers supplement the work of the Houston Police Department. Over 60% of Westchase apartments are Blue-Star Certified. To earn this certification, apartment managers must attend detailed safety training from the Houston Police Department. Blue-Star complexes even offer safety education events for renters. These methods are clearly working, as crime in Westchase has dropped 23% since 2004. Westchase crime rates are now lower than the city average.

Now is the perfect time to find your dream apartment in Westchase. Get in while the beautification project is still underway to guarantee affordable rents and first access to future parks and trails. If you’re sick of suffering the long Houston commute, head to Westchase where work, entertainment, and relaxation are just 5 minutes away.