Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool internet access elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access new construction package receiving pool table trash valet

Experience a new level of urban style when you make your home at Pearl Woodlake, a stylish community of modern residences near Houstons thriving Energy Corridor and West Chase. Live near trendy restaurants, sizzling entertainment and appealing shopping locations such as Galleria, Memorial City Mall, Town & Country Village and City Centre. Whether you are looking for a one, two, or three bedroom residence, our spacious floor plans feature open flowing design, luxurious finishes, and inspired amenities to enhance your every day. Relax with your best friend at the dog park, and savor a fresh look at life. Find the perfect setting to create your unique story. Come home to Pearl Woodlake.