Gorgeous four bedroom town home! High ceilings in all bedrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Kitchen also offers granite counter tops. Three bedrooms on the 2nd floor including Master plus 3rd floor with spacious 4th bedroom & private bath. Washer and Dryer Included. Quiet gated community. Walk to places such as Axlerad & 13 Celsius. Convenient access to downtown, I-69 & 288. Will be available in mid May