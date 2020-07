Estates at Avenstar Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access elevator garage on-site laundry alarm system basketball court car charging doorman hot tub lobby media room racquetball court sauna tennis court trash valet volleyball court

Upgraded Features for An Upgraded Life Newly renovated and ready to be enjoyed, the Estates at Avenstar has so much to offer for anyone looking to rent in the Houston area. These pet-friendly apartments feature a whole host of upgraded amenities for you to enjoy, and are conveniently located in the Briar Forest neighborhood, close to the Sam Houston Parkway and the Energy Corridor. Getting your workout in is easy with our state-of-the-art fitness center, a lap pool, and two swimming pools. With access to our resident business center, you'll be able to get work done from home any time you want. But it's not all work here at Estates on Avenstar-our pet-friendly apartments are also home to plenty of relaxing features. Take advantage of the sunshine by cooking dinner at one of our outdoor grilling stations or grab a mug of complimentary coffee on a busy morning. With a leash-free dog park, a community playground, and a picnic area all on site, you'll find no shortage of opportunities ...